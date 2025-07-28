Got a big idea? Go Succeed’s Ultimate Pitch is back — with £6,000 up for grabs
Entrepreneurs across Northern Ireland are being invited to write the next chapter of their business story, as Go Succeed’s Ultimate Pitch launched at the literary home of one of Ireland’s most celebrated storytellers, Seamus Heaney.
Go Succeed: The Ultimate Pitch is returning for a second year, providing entrepreneurs with the opportunity to win up to £6,000 in investment for their business idea.
The competition, first launched in 2024 by the government-backed enterprise support service, is open to individuals, businesses, and social enterprises of all shapes and sizes and in every sector.
Local heats will take place across each of Northern Ireland’s 11 council areas, with entrants making the ‘ultimate pitch’ to an esteemed panel of expert judges.
Heat winners will progress to the final, with an overall winner announced at a special event in Seamus Heaney HomePlace in Bellaghy, where business hopefuls will be asked to pitch their brightest ideas with poetic precision.
Councillor Frances Burton, chair of Mid Ulster District Council explained: “As Seamus Heaney once said, ‘If you have the words, there’s always a chance you’ll find the way’. That’s the essence of The Ultimate Pitch – giving entrepreneurs the platform to find their voice, tell their story, and secure the support they need to bring their business ideas to life.
“Whether you're a first-time founder, a growing social enterprise, or an established business with a bold new idea – we want to hear your pitch.”
In addition to an overall winner who will receive the Go Succeed Ultimate Pitch Award, individual prizes will include the Go Succeed Impact Award for the best social enterprise, the Go Succeed Inclusive Entrepreneurship Award, and the Go Succeed Rising Star Award for the most inspiring 16–25-year-old entrepreneur.
Meanwhile, members of the public will have the opportunity to vote for their favourite finalist to win the People’s Choice Award.
The inaugural Ultimate Pitch winner was Gemma McAllister, based in Carrickfergus, who wowed judges with her unique adaptive clothing brand WearMatter.
Reflecting on the experience, Gemma added: “Winning The Ultimate Pitch was a huge moment for me – not just for the investment, but for the exposure and belief it gave me in my business. The support from Go Succeed helped me to take my business to the next level, and I’d encourage anyone with a business dream to go for it. You never know where your pitch might take you.”
Entrants have until August 18 to apply to the competition, with local heats being held within council areas throughout the autumn. Applicants will also have the opportunity to attend masterclasses on how to make the ultimate pitch ahead of their regional heats.
The panel of judges will be drawn from across Northern Ireland’s business and civic communities, with the final taking place on Wednesday, November 19, during Global Entrepreneurship Week.
