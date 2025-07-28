Launched at the Seamus Heaney HomePlace, Go Succeed’s competition offers up to £6,000 investment and a platform for bold ideas, powerful stories, and business breakthroughs

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Entrepreneurs across Northern Ireland are being invited to write the next chapter of their business story, as Go Succeed’s Ultimate Pitch launched at the literary home of one of Ireland’s most celebrated storytellers, Seamus Heaney.

Go Succeed: The Ultimate Pitch is returning for a second year, providing entrepreneurs with the opportunity to win up to £6,000 in investment for their business idea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The competition, first launched in 2024 by the government-backed enterprise support service, is open to individuals, businesses, and social enterprises of all shapes and sizes and in every sector.

Entrepreneurs across Northern Ireland are being invited to write the next chapter of their business story, as Go Succeed’s Ultimate Pitch is launched. Pictured is Cllr Gillian McCollum, Mayor, Ards & North Down Borough Council; Cllr Frances Burton, Chair, Mid Ulster District Council; Cllr Paul Doherty, Deputy Lord Mayor, Belfast City Council; Cllr Ruairí MacHugh, Mayor, Derry City & Strabane District Council; Ald Stephen Moutray, Lord Mayor, Armagh Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council; Cllr Jackson Minford, Mayor, Mid & East Antrim Borough Council; Cllr David Lee-Surginor, Newry, Mourne and Down District Council; Ald Richard Stewart, Deputy Mayor, Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council; Cllr Julie Gilmour, Deputy Mayor, Antrim & Newtownabbey Borough Council; Cllr Shirley Hawkes, Vice-Chair, Fermanagh and Omagh District Council and Ald Amanda Grehan, Mayor, Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council

Local heats will take place across each of Northern Ireland’s 11 council areas, with entrants making the ‘ultimate pitch’ to an esteemed panel of expert judges.

Heat winners will progress to the final, with an overall winner announced at a special event in Seamus Heaney HomePlace in Bellaghy, where business hopefuls will be asked to pitch their brightest ideas with poetic precision.

Councillor Frances Burton, chair of Mid Ulster District Council explained: “As Seamus Heaney once said, ‘If you have the words, there’s always a chance you’ll find the way’. That’s the essence of The Ultimate Pitch – giving entrepreneurs the platform to find their voice, tell their story, and secure the support they need to bring their business ideas to life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Whether you're a first-time founder, a growing social enterprise, or an established business with a bold new idea – we want to hear your pitch.”

In addition to an overall winner who will receive the Go Succeed Ultimate Pitch Award, individual prizes will include the Go Succeed Impact Award for the best social enterprise, the Go Succeed Inclusive Entrepreneurship Award, and the Go Succeed Rising Star Award for the most inspiring 16–25-year-old entrepreneur.

Meanwhile, members of the public will have the opportunity to vote for their favourite finalist to win the People’s Choice Award.

The inaugural Ultimate Pitch winner was Gemma McAllister, based in Carrickfergus, who wowed judges with her unique adaptive clothing brand WearMatter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reflecting on the experience, Gemma added: “Winning The Ultimate Pitch was a huge moment for me – not just for the investment, but for the exposure and belief it gave me in my business. The support from Go Succeed helped me to take my business to the next level, and I’d encourage anyone with a business dream to go for it. You never know where your pitch might take you.”

Entrants have until August 18 to apply to the competition, with local heats being held within council areas throughout the autumn. Applicants will also have the opportunity to attend masterclasses on how to make the ultimate pitch ahead of their regional heats.