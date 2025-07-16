The £110 million regeneration project will see Graham deliver 505 new mixed-tenure homes on the 1.25-acre brownfield site

NI construction and development company Graham has been appointed by Latimer, the development arm of Clarion Housing Group, as the main contractor for the transformation of the former Boddingtons Brewery site on Great Ducie Street in central Manchester.

This £110 million regeneration project will see Graham deliver 505 new mixed-tenure homes on the 1.25-acre brownfield site—60% of which will be affordable housing, including 115 homes for social rent, 171 for shared ownership, and 17 for affordable rent.

Located next to the Manchester College digital and creative campus, the scheme reflects Latimer’s and Graham’s shared commitment to revitalising key urban areas.

A major milestone was recently achieved with the project securing Gateway 2 approval under the Building Safety Act – making it one of the first new build schemes in the UK to reach this standard.

The Co. Down headquartered company led a collaborative effort with the design team and supply chain to complete RIBA Stage 4 and successfully submit the Gateway 2 pack. This is the second Latimer development delivered by Graham to receive Gateway 2 approval this year, following the Dyecoats development in Leeds. Construction is set to begin this summer, with completion expected in autumn 2028.

The development will feature traditional brick façades, aluminium windows, and Juliet balconies—blending the area’s industrial heritage with high-quality, contemporary living.

Stephen Van den Hoek, regional director at Graham, said: “We’re proud to be working with Latimer on the transformation of this iconic site in the heart of Manchester. Securing Gateway 2 approval is a significant milestone and reflects the collaborative effort between our teams, design partners, and supply chain to meet the highest standards of safety and design.

"This project marks another step forward in delivering high-quality, affordable homes across the region and reinforces our commitment to creating places where communities can thrive.”

Richard Cook, chief development officer at Clarion Housing Group, said: “We’re delighted to be working once again with Graham to bring this landmark project to life. Boddingtons is a cornerstone of our ambitions for central Manchester for delivering high-quality, affordable new homes and a striking new presence on the city’s skyline.”

Bev Craig, leader of Manchester City Council, added: “This is an important development not only in that it will deliver significant affordable housing in the heart of our city – helping to meet demand and widen housing options for our residents – but it also signals some of the first investment that is kick-starting the major long-term regeneration of the wider Strangeways area.”