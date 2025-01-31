Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

While reflecting on eight decades of historic construction, development and innovation, the event will also have an important forward-look to the future of the industry

The Construction Employers Federation (CEF) is set to mark its 80th anniversary at the Northern Ireland Construction Gala Dinner on March 27.

The star-studded black-tie dinner at Titanic Belfast will celebrate Northern Ireland’s construction heritage and look to the future of the industry, with celebrity guest Kevin McCloud of Channel 4’s Grand Designs, comedy from Neil Delamere and live music.

Launching the event, the CEF announced that the gala will be proudly sponsored by Deane Public Works.

Janet Deane of Deane Public Works, said: “We are a home-grown, family run business founded in 1967, with nearly 60 years in the industry. We are extremely proud to have been a part of the Northern Ireland construction sector for so long. We are delighted to take this opportunity to celebrate the heritage, the successes and the achievements in 80 years of our sector, at this prestigious Gala Dinner. It will be a tremendous event.”

Mark Spence, CEO of CEF, explained: “While the construction sector has come a long way in 80 years, one of the biggest challenges we face today is the same as in 1945: attracting skilled workers into a career in construction.

CEF launches the Northern Ireland Construction Gala Dinner sponsored by Deane Public Works. Pictured is Steven Oldham, sales director, Northstone (Next Generation Sponsor), Mark Spence, CEF chief executive, Bryan Vaughan, CEF president, Janet Deane, financial director, and Stephen Deane, managing director, Deane Public Works with Northstone apprentices and graduate employees Odhrán Canning, apprentice engineer, Joe Dallas, apprentice engineer, Emma Graham, civil engineering graduate, Hanna Miskimmin, sustainability graduate, Eoghan O’Neill, apprentice engineer and Emma O’Brien, environmental graduate

"We’re working closely with FE colleges and universities on our Construction Futures programme, aimed at recruiting talented young people to take the sector forward. We wanted to ensure that young people have a place in this gala celebration, so we sought a sponsor to cover the cost of 30 places for students or apprentices attending the dinner. We were thrilled that Northstone jumped at the opportunity.”

Steven Oldham of Northstone, added: “We’re really pleased to support the next generation of students and apprentices to attend this landmark gala event. Young people will be essential to the future of the construction sector in Northern Ireland.

"They’ll play a vital part in shaping the future landscape of this place and it is essential that they see their place alongside the big names and businesses who have carved out the industry so far.

"We are looking forward to being the Next Generation sponsor at the Construction Gala Dinner, it’s set to be a fantastic celebration.”