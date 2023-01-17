Professional services firm Grant Thornton has announced the appointments of seven new directors at its office in Belfast as it experiences sustained demand across all service lines.

Emma Andrews and Nikita Lynn are the latest directors appointed to the audit department, whilst Gemma Johnson and Liam McHenry take up the positions in the tax team.

Additional director appointments include, Peter Coyle (risk, compliance and professional standards), Aine Logan (financial services advisory) and Neil Hughes (people and change consulting).

Following the recent announcement, Grant Thornton Northern Ireland managing partner, Richard Gillan said that the appointments, part of a wider round of promotions within the whole firm, reflected continued business growth and a commitment to employee development.

He explained: “At Grant Thornton, we are committed to continually investing in our people to allow them to reach their full potential.

“All those newly appointed as directors have not only demonstrated fantastic ability, but also a dedication to personal progression.

“These recent promotions are richly deserved and I have no doubt that each of our new directors will continue to make a significant contribution to the ongoing success of the business.”

Revenues at Grant Thornton’s Belfast office have increased sevenfold in the last eight years, as the firm continues to disrupt the local market. Working across all sectors, the practice continues to experience exceptional demand from many of Northern Ireland’s leading corporates.

Award-winning Grant Thornton in Northern Ireland has been consistently recognised by its people as an outstanding employer, with exceptional employee net promoter scores, which measure how likely a member of staff is to recommend the firm as a great place to work.

Richard added: “Our commitment to promoting employee wellbeing and developing the talent of staff will allow us to maintain our reputation not only as a firm dedicated to delivering added value and going the extra mile for our clients, but also as a local firm that puts its people at the centre of everything it does.”