The iconic BBC2 TV show Great British Menu celebrates its 20th anniversary with an exciting series showcasing four talented Northern Irish chefs, each vying for a spot in the prestigious banquet at Blenheim Palace.

The competition features a diverse range of dishes that pay tribute to great Britons of the past, as well as showcasing innovative takes on classic British cuisine. Michelin-starred chef Angela Hartnett is among the judges, ensuring the competition remains as challenging as ever.

The chefs must impress with a selection of canapés, starters, and fish dishes that each highlight a different type of fish, including brill, coley, cod, and sea trout. Among the intriguing dishes is a fusion of ajo blanco and vine leaf dolmas, bringing together Spanish and Middle Eastern influences.

The chefs competing for Northern Ireland are….

Stevie McCarry – chef and owner, Lir, Portstewart

Seafood expert Stevie might be a newcomer to the Great British Menu kitchen, but he is determined to do what it takes to get his full menu to the judges.

Born and raised in Portstewart, self-taught Stevie spent 10 years honing his craft in kitchens across the north coast, before heading to Coleraine to open his own restaurant with his wife, Rebekah.

When lockdowns forced restaurants to close, Lir hadn’t yet been opened so they quickly adapted, turning what is now their restaurant into a fish mongering business, selling fresh wild sustainable fish. This not only kept the business afloat, but helped forge a strong sense of community for both Stevie and Rebekah and the business, and garner the support of all the brilliant fish loving customers who came in to buy - and now fill the seats of - the restaurant

In 2023, Stevie’s dedication was recognised when he was awarded Best Chef in Ulster at the Food & Wine Awards. His cooking ethos centres on sustainability—making the most of every part of the fish, alongside locally sourced ingredients. With an innovative approach blending modern techniques and equipment with inspiration from traditional Irish recipes, Stevie has created an ever-evolving menu at Lir based on seasonality and the catch of the day from the local fishermen and the local suppliers.

Extremely proud to be representing Northern Ireland, Stevie’s menu pays tribute to remarkable local heroes, like Frank Pantridge, the pioneer of the portable defibrillator, using his dishes to tell their incredible stories.

Posted on social media, the Lir clan said: “Best kept secret of of the past year. Come watch Stevie on Tuesday 11th March BBC 2 at 8 pm, on Great British Menu. We couldn’t be prouder of you stevie!!”

Marty McAdam – chef owner/head chef, The Street Kitchen , Enniskillen

Returning from his appearance on Series 17, chef Marty knows he still has a lot to prove. Eager to showcase his growth, he hopes to go further this time and make it to the banquet.

Having started his career in various restaurants in his hometown of Enniskillen, aged 14, Marty furthered his skills working under the guidance of renowned chef Tom Kitchin at his Michelin star restaurant, The Kitchin, and then Neven Maguire in Macnean House.

His culinary adventures took him across the globe, and to some truly exotic places; from Australia to cheffing on a superyacht in the Mediterranean and Indian Ocean.

Upon returning home, Marty was finally able to open his own establishment, The Street Kitchen. The casual restaurant, Street Kitchen, offers tapas style small plates and cocktails inspired by flavours of his global travel.

He’s now hoping to bring those same flavours to the kitchen, while still championing some of the best of Northern Ireland on his menu.

Revealing the news on social media, The Street Kitchen posted: “We are so excited to share that our very own Marty will be representing Northern Ireland on this year’s @greatbritishmenu. We can’t wait for you all to see him in action, showcasing his love for food and talent on one of the UK’s biggest cooking shows.

“Make sure you’re tuned in this Tuesday 11th, March at 8pm on BBC2 to watch Marty take on some seriously tough challenges. But wait... there’s more. We’ve got something extra special coming your way at the end of this month. Stay tuned and keep an eye on this space – you’re in for a real treat. We’re so proud of you Marty”

Lawrence Barrow – Hearth and Tine, Belfast

Born and raised in the small Northern Irish town of Ballymena, Lawrence is ready to show the world what Northern Irish cuisine is about!

Initially studying film studies before working in a bank, Lawrence fell into the world of cooking as a way to travel. But as he started exploring the world and its culinary scene, it quickly became a real passion. This passion took him around the globe, including to kitchens in Australia, Italy and New Zealand. These experiences shaped his cooking style - blending international influences with a deep appreciation for his Northern Irish roots.

Returning to the UK, Lawrence moved to London where he staged at Tom Aikens’s Michelin-starred restaurant, Muse, before working under esteemed Michelin starred chefs Lee Westcott and Jason Atherton. He then became head chef of James Cochran’s restaurant, 12:51, before moving on to head up Westcott’s new venture.

He is now focused on his own creative projects, namely Hearth and Tine. Lawrence regularly organises pop-up events and collaborative culinary projects, recreating dishes inspired by his global travels while still championing seasonal Northern Irish ingredients. This approach allows him to create bold and flavourful dishes, with a playful, modern plating style, reflecting his love for both innovation and tradition.

In the Great British Menu kitchen, Lawrence’s menu draws on his passion for storytelling, using food as a medium to celebrate Northern Ireland’s cultural icons through creative, visually striking dishes.

Jonny Taylor – chef director, Saga, Belfast

Born in Antrim and now living in Belfast, Jonny has been cooking since the age of 15 is ready to showcase all his expertise in the Great British Menu kitchen!

Jonny has worked for some of the best-known chefs in the UK culinary industry, starting as a kitchen porter at the Stables in Antrim before climbing the ranks and then working for Clifford Caskey at the Dunadry Hotel. He has also worked for Paul Rankin and Jamie Oliver.

Having worked in Glasgow, Manchester and Edinburgh, Jonny decided to move to Belfast in 2018, where he acquired the popular eatery Shed Bistro, and won the won prestigious awards including Bistro of the year for Northern Ireland in the NI Food Awards, and Casual dining of the year in County Antrim, in the NI Hospitality Awards.

Building on this success, he later opened Blank, a Michelin recommended fine dining restaurant, and in 2024 rebranded it to Saga, which also appears in the guide. It offers a menu inspired by global cuisine incorporating Asian spices, Italian rustic charm, and French elegance, while using the freshest local Northern Irish ingredients. Its motto is “Think Global, Eat Local,” and delivers a unique culinary experience.

Jonny’s culinary philosophy relies on food simplicity, allowing the ingredients to shine while offering surprising and impactful flavours. With a menu celebrating notable figures from Northern Ireland; from the inventor of the modern tractor, Harry Ferguson, to one of the most celebrated poets, Seamus Heaney, Jonny aims to showcase straightforward yet impactful dishes.

With the Great British Menu marking its 20th anniversary, this series promises to be a thrilling celebration of Northern Ireland’s finest culinary talent, as these chefs aim to showcase the best of local and global cuisine to a wider audience.

