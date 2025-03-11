Wilsons Auctions, the UK and Ireland’s leading independent auction house, has unveiled a major renovation at its Belfast branch following a £1million investment.

This significant upgrade aims to enhance the customer experience, modernize staff facilities, and create a more inviting and efficient space for all visitors.

Originally opened in 1992, the purpose-built site at Mallusk Road was the start of the significant expansion of the family-owned business, which started from a single site in 1936. The company now has 19 sites with national coverage across the UK and Ireland.

The upgrade of the Newtownabbey auction house emphasises Wilson’s state-of-the-art offering ahead of its 90-year anniversary. The space has been transformed into a modern and open area, where customers and staff can enjoy luxurious seating areas with access to a coffee bar and soft drink and food supplies. Bathroom facilities for both customers and staff have been included in the upgrade.

A stunning, bright reception counter takes centre stage, with an open office for staff behind, it has been designed to improve workflow and enhance customer interaction. New visual display screens are positioned within the space to provide information and auction updates.

A brand new kitchen and downtime area for employees now offers a comfortable space to relax and recharge.

The scheme is complemented by warm and aesthetic tones and with a new front entrance.

Peter Johnston, group operations director at Wilsons Auctions, said: “We’re thrilled to unveil our newly renovated office, a space that reflects the continued growth of our business.

"This investment underlines our dedication to enhancing our customer service and providing a more comfortable and efficient environment for both our staff and clients.

"We want everyone to feel welcome here and we invite the public to come and experience the new space for themselves.”

John Ardill, branch manager, added: “This upgrade to our facilities is a key milestone for us, and we are excited to share it with our valued customers. With over 60 staff members working in the branch, there is a great buzz and sense of excitement at the reveal.

"From the new seating areas to the upgraded customer-facing office, every detail has been thoughtfully designed to enhance the overall experience. We’re delighted with the result and can’t wait to see how it improves our interactions with customers and staff alike.”

