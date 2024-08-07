Great taste of NI foods attract Britain’s top chefs

By Sam Butler
Published 7th Aug 2024, 10:32 BST
Ballylisk Triple Cream Cheese from Portadown is in the running for a top award in Great British Food AwardBallylisk Triple Cream Cheese from Portadown is in the running for a top award in Great British Food Award
Ballylisk Triple Cream Cheese from Portadown is in the running for a top award in Great British Food Award
​Fifteen products from Northern Ireland are in line to win the prestigious Great British Food and Drink Awards, an annual competition that’s popular with artisan and smaller companies.

Specialist cheese, balsamic vinegars, chutney, shortbread, chutney, seaweed seasoning, fudge, savoury sauce, and honey from local producers have been shortlisted for the final later this year.

Previous Northern Ireland winners include Burren Balsamics, Richhill; CRAIC Foods, Craigavon; and Corndale Farm Charcuterie, Limavady.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Great British Food and Drink Awards, now one of the UK’s most important competitions for smaller producers, were launched in 2014 to celebrate the country's finest artisanal produce, as well as the hard-working people behind the scenes.

Christine Marshall of Marshall Beekeeping in Armagh is shortlisted for a Great British AwardChristine Marshall of Marshall Beekeeping in Armagh is shortlisted for a Great British Award
Christine Marshall of Marshall Beekeeping in Armagh is shortlisted for a Great British Award

This year’s awards are said to be bigger and better than ever, with lots of new categories and amazing celebrity judges including celebrity chefs Raymond Blanc, Michel Roux Jnr and Shaun Rankin. The influential awards provide companies with the opportunity to have their food and drink products taste tested by some of the UK's most acclaimed chefs, food critics and influencers. It’s an exacting process that has often led to new business in Britain for winning companies from here and elsewhere.

The shortlisted products will be sent to a panel of expert judges around the UK for them to pick their gold, silver and bronze winners. The winning product in each category will then be sent to the final expert judge to choose the overall Grand Champion, a title won previously by Armagh’s CRAIC Foods.

Shortlisted companies are: Ballylisk Cheese, Portadown for Triple Rose triple cream cheese; Burren Balsamic, Richhill for vinegars including Bushmills Whiskey Cask Aged Balsamic Vinegar of Modena; Crawford’s Rock, Kilkeel for Coastal Seasoning; Devil’s Churn, Ballycastle for Campfire Caramel Sauce; Granny Shaw’s Confectionery, Ballymena for Crumbly Salted Caramel Fudge; Irish Black Butter, Portrush for Irish Black Butter Sauce; Jackson Roze, Tandragee for ginger wine drinks; Krazibaker, Dromore, for shortbread; and Marshall Beekeeping, Armagh for honey.

Related topics:Northern IrelandBritainCraigavonLimavady

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice