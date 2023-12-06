​Good food lovers in the Irish Republic are enjoying the rich and distinctive tastes of Northern Ireland at a colourful event in Dublin that’s traditionally the start of Christmas for many Irish artisan food and drink producers.

Helen Troughton of Troughton’s Premium Mixers and Armagh Cider in Co Armagh is showing a range of soft drinks at Gifted in Dublin

On show on their own stands at the big pre-Christmas Gifted fair at the RDS are local producers of everything from gin and soft drinks to confectionery and vinegars. A further nine artisans are represented on at the event, Ireland’s biggest design, craft and food showcase.

Gifted opened on Wednesday and runs until tomorrow evening. It is expected to attract many thousands seeking Christmas gift ideas from 500 exhibitors including more than 100 with food and drink.

Martha Garbe and James Robinson are showing their Giant’s Basalt Rock Gin for the first time at Gifted. They handcraft the gin at a small distillery near Bushmills in Co Antrim. In addition to the gin, the entrepreneurial couple distil gin and rum with celebrity chef Paula McIntyre.

Martha Garbe and James Richardson of Giant’s Basalt Rock Gin in Bushmills are showcasing gin and other spirits at Gifted

“Our gin is being well-received by shoppers in Dublin,” says Martha.

“Gifted is a great platform for us as we seek to build export sales in the Republic. We are loving the opportunity the show provides to talk to shoppers from the Republic about our original gin,” she adds.

“We’ve been showing our new eco-refills that enable us reduce our impact on nature by reducing waste generation and carbon output,” explains Martha.

“It’s a marvellous show at which we traditionally do very well,” says Glen Houston of Ballymena-based Granny’s Fudge and Confectionery.

“We simply couldn’t afford not to be here. It helps to set us up for the early months of the year ahead,” he adds.

Glen and wife Rhonda will be showing an extensive portfolio of handmade fudge, chocolates and recently launched hard confectionery.