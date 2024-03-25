Green all-Ireland summit records highest-ever attendance

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In a display of commitment to sustainability and green practices, the All-Ireland Sustainability Summit 2024 has officially become the most attended to date. Organisers are proud to announce that over 275 individuals from across the island of Ireland and beyond gathered at the La Mon Hotel & Country Club in Belfast on March 21st, demonstrating a collective determination to advance towards a more sustainable future by being part of the solution.

The Summit, now in its third year, has significantly expanded its reach and impact, reflecting the growing urgency and commitment among businesses and individuals to embrace sustainability. This year's event, organised by Triterra and spearheaded by founder Danielle McCormick, in partnership with Everun, provided a dynamic platform for professionals from diverse sectors to engage deeply with industry experts and peers on critical sustainability topics.

Danielle McCormick expressed her enthusiasm about the event's success, stating, "The incredible turnout at this year’s Summit far exceeded our expectations and signifies a pivotal moment in our collective journey towards sustainability.

From left: Andi Jarvis; Richard Shotton; Danielle McCormick and Ross Moffett. The summit recorded the highest attendee figures to date as firms committed to a more sustainable future.

“The discussions and exchanges that took place have undoubtedly sown the seeds for meaningful change. We are deeply inspired by the passion and commitment of our speakers, attendees, exhibitors and visitors and look forward to seeing the impact of their actions in their communities and industries."

The Summit featured two stages, the Main Stage, sponsored by Everun, and the Net Zero Stage, sponsored by Carbonfit, catering to a wide spectrum of sustainability interests, from the broader agenda to focused discussions on achieving net zero and carbon neutrality. Highlights included the Everun ‘deep-dive’ full day workshop series, a range of ‘lunch and learn’ workshops, panel discussions, and a keynote speech by Richard Shotton, renowned author and behavioural change marketer, who delved into the psychology behind sustainable behaviour change.

With key sponsors such as Danske Bank, NIE Networks, InterTradeIreland, and Geological Survey NI, and a variety of exhibitors, the Summit not only provided learning opportunities but also facilitated networking and collaborations aimed at fostering sustainable practices across businesses and organisations.

Building on the momentum of the Summit, the organisers are excited to announce the upcoming All Ireland Sustainability Awards, scheduled for October 24th at the La Mon Hotel & Country Club, which will once again be headlined by 2024 event partner, Everun. Nominations are now open, inviting individuals and businesses to showcase their contributions to sustainability across the island. The awards aim to celebrate those making significant strides in integrating sustainability into their operations and ethos.

Ross Moffett, Director of Sales and Business Development at Everun states: "We were absolutely blown away by the level of attendance, enthusiasm and engagement from across the Island, and a wide range of sectors during our 2024 Summit, and so we encourage everyone to share their stories, and examples of best practice by participating in our upcoming Awards event.”

Danielle McCormick adds,“Whether your organisation is leading the way in sustainability in its sector, setting big goals or finding new innovative ways to deliver its services, the awards are an opportunity to highlight and celebrate the impactful work being done in the realm of sustainability across Ireland. Together, we can accelerate our progress towards a greener, more sustainable future."