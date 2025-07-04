Green light for Emerald Urgent Care
Drawing on years of experience working in urgent care settings across England, Jonny identified a significant need for this type of facility in Northern Ireland. The new independent clinic, open seven days a week, blends clinical excellence with accessibility, offering swift and professional treatment for urgent but non-emergency medical issues, while helping to reduce pressure on overstretched A&E departments.
With an initial investment of £500,000, Emerald Urgent Care, which opened on Friday, has created a team of eight healthcare professionals, including Paramedic Practitioners, Advanced Nurse Practitioners, and GPs.
Located on the second floor of Healthworks, 87–91 Great Victoria Street, Belfast, the clinic is open from 8am to 8pm, Monday through Sunday, with appointments competitively priced at £50.
“I’ve worked in frontline healthcare for 15 years, and in recent years in urgent care settings in England, I’ve seen how effectively the private sector and NHS can work together - for the benefit of all,” said Jonny Davies, managing director of Emerald Urgent Care.
He added: “At Emerald Urgent Care, we’ve kept our pricing as accessible as possible because we want to provide affordable, timely care to as many people as we can. While not everyone can pay privately, I strongly believe this model can ease pressure on public services while putting patients first.”
Healthworks is set to become Belfast’s most accessible walk-in healthcare destination, offering a modern, multi-use medical and wellness facility in the heart of the city. The centre has been purpose-designed to support a range of primary care services, including urgent care, diagnostics, pharmacy, dental, optometry, and wellness partners.
Peter Keeling, developer of Healthworks, says: “We are absolutely delighted to welcome Emerald Healthcare as our anchor tenant at Healthworks. Our vision has always been to deliver fast, affordable walk-in care for all patients. With Emerald on board, we’re bringing to Belfast a disruptive model that offers faster access to the right care, when it’s needed most. This is exactly the kind of forward-thinking service our city deserves.”
Emerald Urgent Care is designed to provide expert care when people need it most. It delivers fast, reliable treatment for minor injuries and illnesses that are urgent, but do not require a hospital visit. Conditions such as ENT and urinary tract infections, allergic reactions, minor wounds, burns, and injuries can be treated onsite. Patients can book online or simply walk in.
The clinic also serves international visitors to Northern Ireland and has already formed partnerships with central Belfast hotels and cruise ship operators to offer a healthcare route for guests.
Looking ahead, Jonny said: “New solutions are needed to relieve the strain on Northern Ireland’s healthcare system, and the urgent care model - already proven in England - offers people another route to treatment. We hope this is just the first of many Emerald Urgent Care clinics across the region.”
