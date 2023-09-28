Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans for a new hotel in Bushmills have been approved by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

The hotel will also have restaurant and function facilities with associated parking, landscaping and access works. It will be located on the northern side of Dunluce Road opposite the all-weather pitch at Dunluce School.

At a meeting of the council’s Planning Committee on Wednesday, September 27, Coleraine DUP councillor Philip Anderson proposed the approval of the plans. This was seconded by Causeway DUP Alderman Sharon McKillop.

According to a report submitted to the council, the application is for renewal of outline permission for the proposal, from Portballintrae-based firm Portnaboe.

The report adds: “The proposed hotel is a two storey building with the gable end reception forming the dominant feature at the head of a turning circle at the drop off.

“To the east and west of this bedrooms and ancillary accommodation would be arranged on either side with the western buildings around a formal lawn. Rooms would have access to small exterior terraces.

“Restaurant and conference facilities would be provided in the buildings to the eastern side of the entrance building. Access to the site is from Dunluce Road.”

In addition, the positioning and design of the hotel is “considered acceptable and in keeping with the character of the local area”.

The report continues: “The height has been kept low assisting with integration and the traditional design with modern elements is aesthetically pleasing at this location.

“The materials chosen are complementary of those used in Bushmills and are acceptable. The design encompasses windows with good vertical emphasis and there is good solid to void ratios. The building makes use of pitched roofs which again are reflective of the wider area.”

The plans seek to “facilitate economic development and social wellbeing through tourism in ways which are sustainable and compatible with environmental welfare”.