The approved project is expected to generate £510,000 annually in business rates, while creating 160 jobs in the construction phase and could support up to 400 permanent jobs

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council has backed plans for a £22.1m storage and distribution facility at Nutts Corner, Crumlin.

The Hannon Group is behind the plans and will use the site, which measures about 21 acres and was formerly part of a WWII airbase, to establish two businesses.

This includes the relocation of Hannon Steel, a steel supplier in Muckamore, and the creation of Hannon Pharma Link, which specialises in the storage and distribution of pharmaceutical, medtech and medicine-related products.

Planning permission was for the construction of a large temperature controlled warehouse for the storage and distribution of pharmaceutical, medtech and medicine-related products.

Hannon Pharma Link Ltd (HPL) will operate a large refrigerated building for temperature-controlled storage of medications and medical supplies.

The facility will include quality control, inventory management, and order processing, ensuring full traceability and regulatory compliance.

Cllr Neil Kelly, mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, said: "This substantial investment by The Hannon Group is a significant boost to our local economy.