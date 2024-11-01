Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Fleur Anderson MP, highlighted Northern Ireland’s crucial role in delivering the Government’s missions of kickstarting economic growth and making the UK a clean energy superpower during Thursday’s visit to Lisburn-based global tea exporter SUKI TEA.

Minister Anderson met with SUKI TEA’s co-founder, Oscar Woolley and took part in a tour of the factory and a tea tasting, enjoying blends which included SUKI TEA’s own Northern Ireland-grown tea. SUKI TEA uses fair trade products and as a result, are an ethically responsible company.

The minister and Mr Woolley discussed the opportunities and challenges facing the company, including the £500k investment SUKI TEA has made in its eco-friendly headquarters, and the Government’s Industrial Strategy, “Invest 2035”.

Reflecting on the “Invest 2035” Industrial Strategy, which will be developed in lockstep with local and regional leaders, the Minister highlighted how it will enable innovative and enterprising companies like SUKI TEA adapt and grow in key areas to support Net Zero, regional growth and economic security and resilience. The public consultation on this strategy closes on 24 November.

Minister Anderson with SUKI TEA co founder Oscar Wooley

Speaking after the visit, Minister Anderson said: “SUKI TEA is a perfect example of the crucial role Northern Ireland businesses play in delivering this Government’s missions to kick-start economic growth and make the UK a clean energy superpower.

“Yesterday’s Budget was the biggest real terms settlement for Northern Ireland since devolution.

“Stability is the foundation for growth, and I am wholly confident that yesterday’s Budget will provide a strong foundation for growth and stability for real change in Northern Ireland.

“This is why we are working closely and collaboratively with the Northern Ireland Executive to unlock greater investment, put more money in people’s pockets and boost opportunities and outcomes for everyone across Northern Ireland.”

Following the visit, co-founder of SUKI TEA, Oscar Woolley, said: “SUKI TEA was delighted to welcome Minister Fleur Anderson to our new Eco Factory, discussing the essential role SMEs play as the backbone of Northern Ireland’s economy, driving growth, innovation, and resilience across the region.