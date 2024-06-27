Greggs creates jobs with new Northern Ireland shop opening today

By Claire Cartmill
Published 27th Jun 2024, 10:01 BST
Popular high street bakery chain, Greggs has opened a new shop in Bangor, creating 13 new jobs for the area

Popular high street bakery chain, Greggs has opened a new shop today in Bangor, creating 13 new jobs for the area.

Offering a modern new look and comfortable indoor seating, the new shopwill stock freshly prepared Greggs favourites in addition to a range of over ice drinks which are only available in limited shops across the UK.

Customers can also take advantage of Greggs’ deals throughout the day, including its famed breakfast combinations, offering a breakfast roll or baguette alongside a Fairtrade orange juice or hot drink - served until 11am every day.

Shop manager Lesley Harrison, said: “We can’t wait to welcome both Greggs fans and new customers to our brand-new shop.

"We’ve got an amazing range of iconic savouries, Fairtrade hot drinks, hot food and healthier choices available for takeaway, sit-in or Click + Collect.”

Gillian Long, retail operations director for Greggs, added: “Our new shop in Bangor has brought 13 new jobs to the local area, as well as providing customers with a modern, convenient new place to experience their Greggs favourites.”

Customers looking to skip the queues and grab a quick bite on the go can order through Click + Collect via the Greggs App. The Greggs App is free to download and gives access to a variety of tasty rewards. For every 9 purchases in different categories – from hot drinks, to sandwiches, to bakes to sweet treats – app users can get one completely free. New users of the Greggs App also receive a free hot drink of their choice upon registration, as well as a free sweet treat to celebrate their birthday each year.

The opening hours are:

Monday – Friday: 6.30am- 6pm

Saturday: 7am-6pm

Sunday: 8.30am – 6pm

Any further jobs created at the Bangor shop will be posted on here.

