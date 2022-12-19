Greggs opens new Belfast city centre premises creating 16 jobs

According to Greggs, the new premises are located on the ground floor of the recently refurbished Grade A 65,000 sq ft office building, The Vantage on Great Victoria Street.

They say the shop will stock freshly prepared Greggs favourites, including the on-the-go-retailer’s new Christmas menu offerings: the Festive Bake, all-new Vegan Turkey-Free & Stuffing Baguette, Pigs Under Blankets Baguette and festive hot drink range.

Delicious, freshly-made bakes and sweet treats will also be available for those looking to grab a bite on-the-go and customers will also be able to make Click + Collect orders via the Greggs App.

A new look Greggs

And for those yet to download the Greggs App, customers can get a free bake in addition to the free hot drink when you sign up before 2nd January 2023.

Customers will be able to take advantage of Greggs’ deals throughout the day, including its famed breakfast combinations, offering a breakfast roll or baguette alongside an orange juice or hot drink - served until 11am every day.

Greggs’ velvety smooth Flat White and festive Mint Hot Chocolate and Mint Mocha are among the hot drinks on offer at the new shop, all of which are 100% Fairtrade.

The Belfast shop opens with a fresh new look and comfortable seating.

New look Greggs in Belfast

The shop’s opening hours are:

· Monday – Saturday: 6:30am-6:00pm

· Sunday: 8:30am – 6:00pm

Gillian Long, Retail Operations Director for Greggs, said: “Our new shop in Belfast has brought 16 new jobs to the local area, as well as providing customers with a modern, convenient new place to experience their favourite Greggs food.”

Any further jobs created at the Belfast shop will be posted on https://www.greggsfamily.co.uk/.

Olivia Murphy, Asset Manager of MRP said: “We are pleased to welcome Greggs to The Vantage and congratulate them on the launch of their newest premise in Belfast.

"With its prime location in Belfast city centre, The Vantage is perfectly suited to benefit from the high level of footfall and proximity to the existing and future Weavers Cross transport hubs.

"Greggs are a complimentary addition to the building and most importantly, it is encouraging to see the creation of jobs for the area.”