For the second time, Dungannon-based Greiner Packaging UK & Ireland (GPUK) has been awarded gold accreditation from Investors in People.

Investors in People gold accreditation means that the company has policies in place and that everyone – from the general manager to the apprentices – take ownership for making them come to life.

Specialist sustainable packaging manufacturer Greiner Packaging UK & Ireland celebrated its 50th anniversary at Dungannon in 2022, and values every individual in its 320 workforce – from the many younger employees on the Greiner Gold Apprentice scheme to

the 33 colleagues with over 25 years’ experience.

Paul Devoy, CEO of Investors in People, said: “We’d like to congratulate Greiner Packaging UK & Ireland. Gold accreditation on ‘We invest in people’ is a fantastic effort for any organisation, and places Greiner in fine company with a host of organisations that understand the value of people.”

Commenting on the award, Greiner Packaging UK & Ireland People & Culture Leader Kyla McCracken, continued: “For 50 years, we have firmly believed that the success begins and ends with people. If we make work better for everyone, we make work better for the company. And if we do that… we make society stronger, healthier and happier.”

For the third year, Greiner Packaging UK & Ireland has retained its Bronze Diversity Mark accreditation, which is a ‘Mark of Progress’ that publicly declares a commitment to building a more diverse and inclusive workplace to benefit all employees.

“We are delighted that Greiner Packaging have retained the Bronze accreditation,” added Diversity Mark director Nuala Murphy.

“The Assessment Panel noted evidence of progression in a challenging industry. We look forward to continuing the journey of progress with Greiner Packaging as they strive for the Silver Diversity Mark."

GPUK people & culture leader Kyla McCracken, stated: “Greiner Packaging UK & Ireland is proud to once again receive the Diversity Mark Accreditation as it demonstrates our commitment to creating an inclusive and diverse workplace where all employees can feel valued, safe and respected.

“The Diversity Mark Accreditation programme has been invaluable to GPUK at Dungannon. It has helped us to develop plans and make connections that will continue to make a real difference to equality, diversity and inclusion for the benefit of all our employees. Our local equality, diversity and inclusion strategy is to aim for Diversity Mark Silver by next year. We know this is a very tough target, but we have to aim high if we want to progress at a good pace.”

GPUK's Kyla McCracken with manager Paul Millar

GPUK general manager Paul Millar, concluded: “It is so important that we can proudly say we invest in people and that we have a diverse and inclusive workplace.

“From people to products, accreditations provide the proof that we are delivering excellence in everything we do. We have just announced that GPUK is the first packaging manufacturer in Northern Ireland to gain the Sustainably Sourced Plastics (SSP) Certification, and the first Greiner Packaging factory in the world to be awarded Forest Stewardship Council (FSC ® ) Chain of Custody certification. The European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) has also approved the decontamination process used at GPUK’s factory in Dungannon to recycle post‐consumer PET into food contact materials.