Grosvenor Dental Care, based at Grosvenor Road in West Belfast, has advised the Department of Health’s Business Services Organisation that after long and careful review of the sustainability of the service and having explored all other possible options, it has regrettably reached the decision to cease operations and will close in October 2023.

Dr Michael Davidson, chief clinical officer for Portman Dental Care Ltd, owners of the practice, said: “Patient care and ensuring the sustainable delivery of the highest quality treatments are at the heart of the services provided at Grosvenor Dental Care.

"A review of the commercial viability of the practice has concluded that, despite our continued efforts to overcome the challenges in delivering NHS services for patients, the costs of providing treatments outstrips the payments received from the NHS and therefore, the provision of loss making underfunded NHS dental care, can no longer be sustained.

“We fully understand the impact today’s decision has on patients; this decision has not been taken lightly and closure was our last resort. “

Responding to the announcement Ciara Gallagher, chair of the British Dental Association’s Northern Ireland Dental Practice Committee, hit out:

“Dedicated NHS dentists across Northern Ireland are in an impossible position. No health professional should be expected to cover the costs of care out their own pocket.

“Failure to address the rising costs of NHS dental care has pushed the service to the brink. Without an urgent rescue plan, this won’t be the last practice to head down this road.”

Patients will be receiving letters from Grosvenor Dental Care in the next few days advising them of the situation and providing reassurance, that throughout the three-months’ notice period, the practice’s committed team will be working to complete all treatment plans that are currently on going and continue to support those in dental pain, where possible.

The practice will be operating an enquiries service between 9am and 3pm Monday to Friday on 028 90 388 399 or email [email protected]