Grove Dairy wins at CATEX exhibition
Grove Dairy, owned by husband-and-wife duo, John Mitchell and Samantha Mitchell, was named Local/Direct Foodservice Supplier of the Year at the Irish Foodservice Supplier Awards (IFSA Awards) when CATEX opened at the RDS, Simmonscourt on Tuesday.
The Castlederg, Co. Tyrone business supplies fresh milk products from its herd of pedigree cows.
Home to some of the country’s biggest food companies, manufacturers, distributors and artisan producers, the event, organised by the Irish Foodservice Suppliers Alliance (IFSA), CATEX concludes today (Thursday) and over 18,500 industry professionals were expected to attend over the three days.
