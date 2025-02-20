Grove Dairy wins at CATEX exhibition

By David Rankin
Published 20th Feb 2025, 15:34 BST
Grove Dairy, owned by husband-and-wife duo, John Mitchell and Samantha Mitchell, with their IFSA AwardGrove Dairy, owned by husband-and-wife duo, John Mitchell and Samantha Mitchell, with their IFSA Award
Grove Dairy, owned by husband-and-wife duo, John Mitchell and Samantha Mitchell, with their IFSA Award
A Northern Ireland dairy has milked success on the opening day of CATEX, Ireland’s largest food, drink and hospitality exhibition.

Grove Dairy, owned by husband-and-wife duo, John Mitchell and Samantha Mitchell, was named Local/Direct Foodservice Supplier of the Year at the Irish Foodservice Supplier Awards (IFSA Awards) when CATEX opened at the RDS, Simmonscourt on Tuesday.

The Castlederg, Co. Tyrone business supplies fresh milk products from its herd of pedigree cows.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Home to some of the country’s biggest food companies, manufacturers, distributors and artisan producers, the event, organised by the Irish Foodservice Suppliers Alliance (IFSA), CATEX concludes today (Thursday) and over 18,500 industry professionals were expected to attend over the three days.

Related topics:Northern Ireland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice