Grove Dairy, owned by husband-and-wife duo, John Mitchell and Samantha Mitchell, with their IFSA Award

A Northern Ireland dairy has milked success on the opening day of CATEX, Ireland’s largest food, drink and hospitality exhibition.

Grove Dairy, owned by husband-and-wife duo, John Mitchell and Samantha Mitchell, was named Local/Direct Foodservice Supplier of the Year at the Irish Foodservice Supplier Awards (IFSA Awards) when CATEX opened at the RDS, Simmonscourt on Tuesday.

The Castlederg, Co. Tyrone business supplies fresh milk products from its herd of pedigree cows.

