Robberies of Northern Ireland businesses have increased by a staggering 17% in August according to the latest PSNI crime statistics for Northern Ireland.

In the last three-monthly crime reports for 2023, robberies of local businesses have risen by 17% in August, 7% in July and 12% in June when compared with the same period last year.

These significant increases in year-on-year robberies are causing concerns as commercial premises are ‘now being targeted more readily than before’.

Addressing the new figures, Belfast security and systems firm, Electronic & Security Services (ESS) highlighted five steps local businesses should take in the midst of an increase in robberies.

ESS non-executive chairman, Paul Campbell, explained: “We can no longer use the spectre of Covid to deflect - it’s important that businesses recognise the reality of growing criminality - with commercial premises now being targeted more readily than before.

“The good news is, there are a number of steps businesses can and should take to prevent and mitigate risk. With nearly 50 years’ sector experience, ESS understands the importance of preventative measures in safeguarding business.

“By applying these five simple security tactics, businesses can actively deter criminals from trespassing, breaking, and entering and ultimately committing a robbery on their premises. This extends not only to physical assets but to digital, with cyber steps also included.”

1. Conduct a Comprehensive Security Assessment: The first step in securing your business against potential threats is conducting a comprehensive security assessment. We recommend an assessment of your premises and IT infrastructure, to identify vulnerabilities and help guide tailored solutions.

· Physical Assessment: Utilise modern security equipment, including access control systems and network cameras for surveillance solutions that can be strategically placed to cover critical areas and equipped with night vision capabilities.

· Cyber Vulnerability Assessment: Engage cybersecurity experts to evaluate your digital infrastructure. At ESS we recommend provision of comprehensive cybersecurity services, including intrusion detection, firewall setup, and antivirus software deployment. Regular updates and vulnerability assessments can ensure your digital assets remain protected.

2. Installation of an Integrated Security System: An integrated security system is your second line of defence. This system should encompass both physical and digital components.

· CCTV Surveillance: Install CCTV cameras, seamlessly integrated with your security system. They provide real-time monitoring, high-resolution recording, and remote access capabilities for ultimate peace of mind.

· Cyber Protection: Invest in cybersecurity products to keep your digital infrastructure secure, and prioritise regular updates and patches to stay ahead of cybercriminals.

3. Intruder Alarm and Security Lighting: Intruder alarms and security lighting are essential deterrents for potential burglars.

· Intruder Alarms: Install intruder alarm systems equipped with motion sensors and entry point detectors. Professional monitoring services like these ensure swift response in case of a breach.

· Security Lighting: Illuminate your premises with motion-activated security lighting solutions. These not only discourage trespassers but also aid in surveillance.

4. Updating of Security Policies and Staff Training: Your security measures are only as strong as the people implementing them.

· Security Policies: Revise and enhance your security policies to address evolving threats. Define procedures for handling security breaches and cyber incidents, guided by our expertise.

· Staff Training: Enrol your staff in comprehensive security training programs so they may recognise and report suspicious activities and emphasise the importance of password security and data protection.

5. 24/7 Monitoring and Response: A 24/7 monitoring and response system is the final layer of protection.

· Professional Monitoring: Partner with a recognised security company for professional security monitoring services. They will keep a watchful eye on your premises and respond swiftly to any security breaches, ensuring immediate action is taken.