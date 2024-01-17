Killyhevlin Lakeside Hotel and Lodges in Enniskillen has upgraded its Lisgoole Suite following 20% increase in its conference and events business in 2023

One of Northern Ireland’s leading hotels is preparing to relaunch its flagship event suite following a £250,000 refurbishment project, driven by a 20% increase in its conference and events business in 2023.

Killyhevlin Lakeside Hotel and Lodges in Enniskillen has upgraded its Lisgoole Suite, which features a dedicated entrance, arrival reception / break out area and lakeview terrace and can accommodate up to 500 delegates.

The investment includes new furnishings, carpets, fireplace, bespoke art deco inspired window screens and new feature lighting. The new elegant modern interiors are complimented by the floor to ceiling windows which offer inspiring panoramic views of Lough Erne, leading onto a private furnished exterior terrace area.

David Morrison, general manager of Killyhevlin Hotel, said: “The increased demand for our conference and event facilities is testament to our first-class facilities, expert service and convenient lakeside location less than 1km from Enniskillen. We are delighted to have been selected as the venue of choice for a number of exclusive use events as well as international events in recent months which has economic benefits for the region.

“We pride ourselves in exceeding our guests’ expectations and are committed to the continuous improvement of our facilities and services. The refurbishment project allows us to further elevate our guest experience by creating a new sense of style and elegance, which creates a stunning backdrop for conferences, events and weddings. We look forward to officially relaunching our Lisgoole Suite following the £250,000 investment, at our Wedding Showcase Event on Sunday, January 28.”

The newly refurbished space will couple notes of art deco and modernism with new materials and textures to create a warm and comfortable, modern tone. Killyhevlin also offers an additional choice of four other conference and event spaces which are perfect for hosting small meetings, a large conference or wanting to say ‘I Do’, as well as choice of luxury accommodation to provide the ultimate venue.