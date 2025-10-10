Grundfos Advances Sustainability Goals Through Partnership With Axil

Water has the power to transform lives, industries, and the planet — and Grundfos is leading that change. But true sustainability doesn’t stop at water. Through partnership with Axil, Grundfos is driving smarter, cleaner, and more sustainable waste management across its site — delivering real environmental and operational benefits.

From datacentres to high-rises across the globe, Grundfos pumps keep the world flowing. At their UK manufacturing site in Sunderland, a 180-strong team delivers tailored solutions for major brands — backed by skilled engineers, global supply chains, and multi-operational functions. With a strong focus on apprenticeships and continuous improvement through lean principles and 5S methodology, sustainability is embedded in every process.

Axilsupports this mission through dedicated contract management, tailored waste solutions, and proactive insight. No chasing multiple suppliers – just clear data, quick action, and a constant drive to improve. From recovering more metal to unlocking missed rebates, the results speak for themselves.

As Chris Barnes, EHS Specialist at Grundfos Manufacturing, put it: “It’s a breath of fresh air seeing real data on waste, resource use, and sustainability – giving us clear insight into our impact and how we can improve.”

The partnership has removed complexity and introduced clear, measurable performance – all in support of Grundfos’s wider environmental goals, which include:

Reaching 17.2 million people with clean water

with clean water Achieving 93% progress towards 2025 water efficiency targets

towards 2025 water efficiency targets Delivering a 10% reduction in CO₂ emissions in the past year alone

A global leader in sustainable water solutions, Grundfos Manufacturing has been operating in the UK for over 50 years. Their commitment to sustainability is clear across the entire company, including their Sunderland manufacturing site.

Axilis a UK leader in total waste management and environmental compliance, delivering smart, sustainable solutions across the manufacturing, industrial, and commercial sectors. Their client base includes major brands such as Beko Europe, CBRE, Bostik, and BMW Group, and their innovation and growth have earned them recognition in the FT1000: Europe’s Fastest Growing Companies and The Sunday Times ‘Best Places to Work’ 2024 and 25.

Axil's focus remains on reducing waste, increasing efficiency, and enabling world-leading sustainability.

As both companies look ahead, the focus remains on continuous improvement — reducing waste, increasing efficiency, and enabling world-leading sustainability.

Together, we’re not just managing waste and resources— we’re driving real change.