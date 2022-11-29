Ben will lead the organisation alongside entrepreneur and founder Greg Bradley.

BLK BOX has designed, manufactured and installed gym solutions for some of the biggest, most prestigious brands in the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Existing clients include Manchester United, Arsenal, PureGym, Loughborough University, Google, Nike and both Irish and Ulster Rugby.

The gym fit-out specialist also sells to individuals via its e-commerce site, capitalising on the increased demand from fitness enthusiasts choosing to train both at home as well as in the gym, a trend which continues to accelerate following the pandemic.

A chartered accountant and experienced senior executive, Ben said: “I have been working with Greg for over a year now, first in a non-executive capacity and now as managing director.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“During this time we have established a strong yin yang relationship, where our relative strengths and weaknesses are well complimented.

“The team has worked phenomenally hard to get to where we are now, building a robust foundation for strong and sustained future growth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve got a brilliant team, we’ve got amazing clients and we’ve got an ambitious plan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Along with our passion, vision and enthusiasm, we also have the skills and experience to deliver so, I would say, let’s go change the world.”

BLK BOX has been on a steep upwards trajectory since its formation 10 years ago, expanding its team and manufacturing premises to meet demand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year, it relocated to a new 140,000 sq ft manufacturing and distribution facility at Monkstown Industrial Estate in Newtownabbey in a £1m investment. That followed a £2m investment in November 2020 in laser-cutting equipment and an automatic powder-coating line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ben, who was named the Institute of Directors (IoD) Northern Ireland Young Director of the Year in 2021, brings to his new role significant experience in commercial and financial leadership.

BLK BOX founder Greg, explained: “Ben has been working with me as non-executive director for the last 12 months, during which time he has helped BLK BOX meet the demands of rapid growth and set in place a strategy that will see the company continue to expand globally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I will still be heavily involved within the company, predominantly focusing on key relationships, strategy, brand and product. Together we are excited about the next chapter.”

Advertisement Hide Ad