With the judges looking for a merchant that had shown innovation and development throughout 2021 and 2022, the UK wide awards celebrated excellence and quality within the industry at a gala dinner at Park Plaza, London.

Haldane Fisher, which has around 12 Northern Ireland stores, has implemented a number of new initiatives and investments throughout the last 12 months that will further their reputation as a pre-eminent builders merchant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

This includes £500,000 allocated towards enhancing their Bangor branch, expanding their Ladas Drive branch, and introducing a new e-Commerce website that allows both trade and the general public to shop with ease.

In partnership with the Builders Merchants Federation, the awards were judged by a distinguished independent panel representing the four corners of the UK.

David Haldane, managing director at Haldane Fisher, said: “We are thrilled to have achieved the accolade of Builders Merchant of the Year, emphasising our ongoing commitment to strategic growth and improvement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are passionate about putting the customer at the heart of everything we do while boosting the success of the company and remaining at the forefront of the industry.

“The award is testament to the hard work and commitment of our team, who are dedicated to providing our customers with a high-quality of customer service and trusted advice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The calibre of entries this year was extremely high and we are proud to have come out on top.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Haldane Fisher has stores in Ballymena, Coleraine, Bangor, Belfast, Enniskillen, Larne, Lisburn, Newry and Portadown.

Advertisement Hide Ad