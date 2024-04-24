Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Upper Bann MP, Carla Lockhart has expressed her disappointment after Halifax revealed plans not to reopen their Portadown branch.

The town centre facility was significantly damaged by a fire earlier this year which caused its immediate closure.

It is believed staff were informed of the closure this morning (Tuesday), with the decision taking into consideration the costs of repair and refurbishment of the branch alongside decreasing footfall.

Speaking following the announcement Carla Lockhart MP, said: “This is very disappointing news which was confirmed to me by management early this morning that Halifax in Portadown will not re-open.

“It is a big blow to staff, customers and the town centre as a whole, leaving a large unoccupied building. On speaking with the Bank they informed me that this business decision has been made taking into consideration the now confirmed costs of repair and refurbishment alongside decreasing footfall.

“It was my understanding that in the immediate aftermath of the fire that there was a desire and efforts were being made to have the bank re-open but unfortunately a business decision has now be taken to close it with staff having been informed this morning.

“The Halifax Community Banking facility operating from the town hall will continue twice weekly and the offer of digital training for individuals/groups is being made available.

“Banks are exiting our town centres wholesale. It is frustrating particularly for our businesses and customers who still like to physically visit the bank. I would remind people that they can bank via their local Post Office for most transactions.

“I have expressed my disappointment to Halifax and will be meeting them in due course.”

A Halifax spokesperson, confirmed: “Following fire damage at our Portadown branch we've looked carefully at the work needed to restore the branch, alongside how our customers have been using it.

