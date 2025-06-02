Richard Hogg, chair, Manufacturing NI, Patricia Clements, managing director, Bradfor Ltd, Joanne Liddle, managing director, IPC Mouldings, Brian McConville CBE, chair, MJM Group/Rathbane Group, Wendy Austin

Three leaders in the Northern Ireland manufacturing sector were honoured for their commitment to the sector at the Manufacturing NI Hall of Fame Awards on Thursday.

Patricia Clements, managing director of Bradfor Ltd, Joanne Liddle, managing director of IPC Mouldings and Brian McConville CBE, chair of MJM Group/Rathbane Group were all inducted into the Manufacturing NI Hall of Fame in recognition of their significant contributions to manufacturing in Northern Ireland.

First launched in 2022 as part of Manufacturing Month, the Manufacturing NI Hall of Fame Awards recognise individuals who have started or grown a Northern Irish manufacturing business significantly and sustainably, enhancing not only the region’s manufacturing reputation through product and sectoral development, but also by being highly respected by their peers, adding to the communities in which their businesses operate, and supporting community initiatives and causes.

Patricia Clements is the founder of Bradfor Ltd, based in Rostrevor. Responsible for running all facets of Bradfor’s textile business for the last 29 years, she has developed an outstanding reputation as a key supplier for leading OEMs in the aerospace and medical seating industry.

Joanne Liddle of IPC Mouldings, an award-winning Carrickfergus based manufacturer of technical plastics, products and assemblies. Having joined the company in 2008, she has directed a programme of change since 2012 putting customer service and quality at the core of the company’s strategy to ensure a sustainable business and future. This strategy has ensured the success of IPC Mouldings, as evidenced through quality accreditations, external awards, employee engagement, and strong and trusted customer relations.

Brian McConville CBE established MJM Marine in Newry in 1983, and the company has evolved into a global marine outfitting specialist. In its Northern Ireland headquarters, the company combines traditional craftsmanship with the latest technology to create bespoke joinery and outfitting solutions. Brian is Chair of both MJM Marine and the Rathbane Group, a leading expert in the construction of high end and complex projects, which comprises MJM Marine, Mivan, Topglass, Rathbane Holdings, and NTS.

The Hall of Fame Awards were held at the Hilton Hotel, Belfast, following the successful Anchor High Leadership Summit that achieved the highest attendance to date. The events marked the end of Manufacturing Month for 2025, an annual initiative that was sponsored this year by some of Northern Ireland’s leading companies and organisations including the Advanced Manufacturing Innovation Centre (AMIC), Barclays, KPMG, Mills Selig, Reliance, Vickerstock, Carbonfit, Go Succeed NI, and Belfast Harbour.

Stephen Kelly, CEO, Manufacturing NI, said: “There is no better way to bring the curtain down on another successful Manufacturing Month than by honouring the giants of industry who continue to pave the way today. Patricia, Joanne, and Brian are all familiar faces to those of us in the industry who have had outsized and outstanding impacts in their relevant sectors, their local economies and further afield.

“Manufacturing Month exists to celebrate people like Patricia, Joanne, and Brian. The sector is nothing without its makers and for us to recognise them in this way is the least we can do. When we talk about the impressive stats the sector posts in Northern Ireland – from share of economic output to share of employment – these are the people behind those stats. For the next generation of makers, theirs is the example to follow.”

Patricia Clements, Bradfor, explained: "I am deeply honoured to be inducted into the Manufacturing NI Hall of Fame. This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire Bradfor team. Our journey in the aerospace and medical seating industries has been challenging yet very rewarding, and I am proud of the many textile solutions we have brought to our clients locally and across the globe."

Joanne Liddle, IPC Mouldings, continued: "Being recognised in the Manufacturing NI Hall of Fame, as an SME, is a tremendous privilege. It reflects the commitment and passion of everyone at IPC Mouldings who strive to deliver exceptional quality and service. Our focus on customer alignment and trusted relationships has been pivotal to our success, and I am grateful for the support of our team and partners over the years. This accolade encourages us to keep driving forward through collaboration and to continue contributing positively to the manufacturing landscape in Northern Ireland."