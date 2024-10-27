Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s the sweetest time of the year, for more reasons than one – it’s Halloween and half term school holidays, which can only mean one thing…treats galore!

If the thought of both at the same time scares the living daylights out of you, then fear not, SPAR, EUROSPAR and ViVO stores across Northern Ireland are rolling out yet another double deal as part of their 12 Deals of Christmas campaign.

Until Sunday, November 3 you can pick up Walker’s Crisps Variety and Meaty Box (20 packs each) for £3.50 and 12 packs of 330ml Fanta and Sprite for just £3.50.

Not only is that scary movie snacks sorted, but you can throw your Halloween parties for half the price!

Stephanie Tares from SPAR NI, said: “We are nine weeks into our 12 Deals of Christmas campaign and shoppers have been snapping up our incredible offers by the week!

"Bringing a double deal for the busy half term week and Halloween celebrations means our shoppers can stock up on everything they need to keep snackers happy and put on a fang-tastic spread for Halloween parties – or even kept locked away in the Christmas cupboard for festive celebrations!”

You just never know when the festive catch ups are going to begin, so snap up the 12 Deals of Christmas bargains week by week, and save even more in the run up to Christmas

And we’ll let you into a secret – if plotting and organising for the season is tiring you out already, you’ll be pleased to hear that from November 4 – 10, 200g of Nescafe Gold Blend will be the next deal at just £5 each.

Don’t forget to tune into Q Radio Breakfast Mondays – Wednesdays for the next few weeks. The Q Crew is visiting SPAR and EUROSPAR stores across NI, giving listeners the chance to win £300 with plenty of runner up prizes to be won too!

Run… don’t walk!