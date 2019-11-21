Harland and Wolff buyer in talks with Spanish shipbuilder

The buyer of Belfast shipyard Harland and Wolff has announced talks with Spanish shipbuilding company Navantia.

InfraStrata has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Navantia which could see Harland and Wolff providing a range of services to Navantia.

MoU is the first step towards formalising a teaming agreement with Navantia, under which, both companies will work together on infrastructure and marine projects.

These services could include supporting Navantia in its proposed tender for contracts to provide three new fleet solid support ships for the Royal Fleet Auxiliary.

John Wood, interim chairman and chief executive officer, said: “We are very excited by the opportunity that this MoU presents InfraStrata and the Harland & Wolff business.

“Navantia is world renowned for its ship-building capabilities and offshore infrastructure expertise and experience, and therefore has access to significant commercial opportunities in these sectors.

“The combination of Navantia’s footprint in these sectors and Harland and Wolff’s fabrication and other support capabilities offers the ideal commercial environment to bring large and challenging projects to successful fruition.”