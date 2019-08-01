Harland and Wolff protest hits 72-hour mark

Embattled workers at Harland and Wolff have now been protesting for 72 hours.

Workers occupied the world famous ‘Titanic’ yard in Belfast at around 1pm on Monday in anger at the potential sale of the yard.

If a buyer cannot be found, the yard may close with the loss of 132 jobs.

An emergency meeting of Belfast City Council has been called over the crisis, due to take place just days before administrators are due at the historic shipyard.

The emergency meeting has been called by SDLP councillor Brian Heading and Green Party councillor Anthony Flynn.

They have tabled a motion which would see the council convene an urgent forum between trade unions, Invest NI, the Department for the Economy and the government to secure the future of the shipyard.

Tim Roache, GMB General Secretary, said: “I’m here to stand shoulder to shoulder with GMB members who work at Harland and Wolff.

“This is a fight for our members’ jobs and livelihoods, but it’s about the wider future of our manufacturing industry too.

We’re sick of good jobs being sent overseas when skilled workers in UK and Ireland are facing the dole.

“This Government needs to stop worrying about leaving the EU and put forward a proper plan to save UK manufacturing.”