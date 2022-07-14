Harland & Wolff gets £55m Defence contract boost

Defence contracts are a key goal for the company that almost entered administration in 2019.

Since then, Harland & Wolff has acquired two Scottish shipyards and one at Appledore in Devon.

The new contract – to regenerate the former HMS Quorn for a NATO ally – has been described as a “watershed moment” by H&W chief executive John Wood.

The Harland & Wolff cranes in Belfast. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Mr Robinson said that although the former Belfast shipyard will not be carrying out the bulk of the work on this occasion, the progress being made by the Harland & Wolff company is good news for the Belfast-based workforce.

“It is hugely encouraging to see Harland & Wolff continuing to achieve contracts across the group and, as we know, they got a contract six weeks ago for the production of 11 new barges for the River Thames,” he said.

“So contracts are coming in, establishing and building the relationship with the Ministry of Defence will be hugely important.

“So while this work may feature in other yards primarily, within the Harland & Wolff family, it is good news for the company overall,” Mr Robinson added.

H&W CEO Mr Wood said: “I am thrilled that we have been awarded the M55 Contract. This is a watershed moment.

“This contract has provided the breakthrough that we needed to activate the fifth and final element of our business strategy – the key market of Defence.

“Our strategy has been well and truly validated and we intend to capitalise on this win through bidding on and securing further government contracts.”

Mr Wood added: “The extended process to win the M55 contract enabled us to showcase the technical and commercial capabilities of the entire group and has now provided the MOD with a credible alternative to the existing industry base.

“This contract is validation that the Government can go elsewhere, recognising the investment and progress made over the last two years to put Harland & Wolff in a position to execute on such programmes.”

Harland & Wolff is a wholly owned subsidiary of Harland & Wolff Group Holdings plc (previously known as InfraStrata plc) and is listed on the London Stock Exchange.