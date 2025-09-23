​Alan Lowry, chair of the Federation of Small Businesses in NI

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is no longer a distant concept confined to science fiction or large corporations with limitless budgets. It is here, accessible, and increasingly vital for small businesses across Northern Ireland. As Chair of the Federation of Small Businesses in Northern Ireland (FSB NI), I hear regularly from members about the opportunities and challenges AI presents. The potential is immense, but so too is the responsibility to use it wisely and ethically.

AI is already proving itself in the day-to-day realities of running a business. From automating repetitive tasks such as data entry, compliance form filling, and routine customer service queries, to analysing customer behaviour and enabling tailored marketing campaigns, it is transforming efficiency. Its scope for transformation is almost limitless. Imagine, for example, if all the compliance, paperwork, and processes required to navigate the Windsor Framework when moving goods from Great Britain to Northern Ireland could be handled seamlessly by AI. The assurance this would provide, alongside the sheer time and cost savings, could be revolutionary for our members. That will take ambition – but it is possible.

While AI is powerful, it is unlikely to oust skilled trades or experienced professionals easily or quickly. What it can do is assist. A joiner, engineer, or designer may increasingly rely on AI-driven tools to plan, design, or analyse, but the human skill, creativity, and judgement at the heart of their work remain irreplaceable.

Globally, momentum is building. Nvidia’s CEO Jensen Huang recently declared that we are at the beginning of the AI revolution – a shift he believes could eventually lead to shorter working weeks and higher productivity, much like the societal changes brought about by previous industrial revolutions. His company, now valued at over £3 trillion ($4 trillion), is proof of the pace of this transformation. The challenge for Northern Ireland’s small firms is not whether AI will matter, but how quickly and effectively we can adapt to it.

Education and training are essential. Students, apprentices, and graduates must remain not just abreast of AI’s evolution, but ahead of it, seeing where it can present opportunities in their chosen fields. AI is a new toolkit – and like any toolkit, its value comes from how it is used. It will enhance existing roles while also creating new ones we cannot yet imagine.

But alongside opportunity comes responsibility. Many FSB members stress the need for “Responsible AI” – innovation grounded in ethics. Whether AI is supporting decisions in recruitment, lending, or compliance, businesses must ensure transparency, fairness, and accountability. Ethical decision-making in AI is not just good practice, it is essential to maintaining public trust and business credibility.

We also must be cautious of policy environments that make employing people too difficult or too expensive. Rising costs – through NICs, employer burdens, and looming legislative changes – risk pushing businesses to replace human roles prematurely. We should instead ensure AI is a complement to people, not a substitute, creating better conditions for innovation and growth.

Fortunately, support is available. At FSB we have created an Artificial Intelligence Hub, providing guidance and resources to help small businesses understand and adopt AI in a practical, responsible way. The Artificial Intelligence Collaboration Centre (AICC) in Belfast is also doing excellent work to promote awareness and adoption, with a strong focus on ethics and responsible innovation. Northern Ireland has the chance to lead the way, showing how small firms can harness AI with confidence and integrity.

The truth is simple: AI is becoming a vital tool for small businesses. Harnessed properly, it can cut red tape, unlock productivity, and free up time for entrepreneurs to focus on what they do best – serving customers, innovating, and growing their businesses. But it requires ambition, responsibility, and the right support.