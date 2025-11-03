Harnessing the power of light: New Matrix report showcases Northern Ireland’s photonics potential

L-R: Robert Hill (Chair, Matrix), Prof Helen McCarthy (CSTA, Ex Officio, Matrix) Paddy Mallon (Report Chair, Matrix), Mark Gubbins (Director of Development, Seagate)

A new report reveals Northern Ireland’s potential to become a global leader for photonics - the science of harnessing light to drive industry.

Commissioned by Matrix, The Northern Ireland Science and Industry Panel, on behalf of the Department for the Economy, the Photonics and Lasers Capability Report provides the most comprehensive assessment to date of the region’s expertise in this fast-evolving field. The study maps the current landscape, identifies key opportunities, and outlines strategic recommendations to drive innovation, investment, and collaboration.

Photonics incorporates the science of generating, controlling, and detecting light and underpins many transformative technologies, from data storage and high-speed communications to advanced manufacturing, healthcare imaging, and quantum computing.

Patrick Mallon, Chair of the Matrix Photonics Working Group, stated:

Paddy Mallon (Matrix Report, Chair) presenting the findings at UU, Magee.

“Northern Ireland already has the building blocks for global leadership with world-class research, skilled talent, and anchor companies like Seagate and Thales. This report provides the blueprint to connect those strengths and turn potential into a sustained economic impact.”

The report highlights Seagate Technology’s North West site as one of the most significant photonics-enabled manufacturing and research centres in the UK. The facility’s work in Heat Assisted Magnetic Recording (HAMR) and integrated photonics has placed Northern Ireland at the forefront of advanced data storage technologies. One in every four hard drives in the world contains components made at Seagate’s plant.

Mark Gubbins, Senior Director of Operations at Seagate, commented:

"Our focus in breakthrough lasers and photonic innovation replacing nano-photonic innovation demonstrates a commitment to strengthening partnership and growing a photonics eco-system that boosts homegrown expertise and Northern Ireland's international competitiveness as a global hub for innovation. The region has the opportunity for growth and demonstrate leadership in photonics for decades to come".

Key findings and opportunities

The report identifies several major opportunity areas where Northern Ireland can build global competitiveness, in optical communications and data storage and also advanced sensors, photonic materials for next-generation components. Bio-photonics is another area with potential for application in the health and life sciences sector.

The report highlights the need for coordinated action across government, academia, and industry with 5 areas of recommendation.

1. Future-proof key opportunity areas.

2. Invest in cross-border and UK-wide partnerships.

3. Promote photonics awareness and adoption among businesses.

4. Build on existing fabrication strengths.

5. Expand skills and education pathways.

A vision for the future

The report concludes that with strategic investment and collaboration, Northern Ireland could position itself as a global hub for photonics excellence, driving innovation across data, healthcare, energy, and manufacturing.