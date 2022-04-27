Hastings Hotels Group begins search for senior role

The group’s current Marketing Director is set to make the transition to a senior advisory position on the Board following the appointment of the successful candidate.

James McGinn, managing director of Hastings Hotels Group, said: “This is an extremely exciting opportunity for a high-calibre individual to join one of Northern Ireland’s most successful and well-known indigenous businesses.

“With the Group very much underpinned by a strong family ethos and people culture, the successful candidate must possess strong commercial acumen and strategic leadership skills, as well as be equipped to forge lasting relationships with both staff across the business and key external stakeholders, both locally and internationally.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Grand Central Hotel

Leading executive search firm 4c Executive has been appointed by Hastings Hotels to manage the search and selection process for the role.

Gordon Carson, managing director at 4c Executive, added: “We wish to speak with experienced marketeers that have a proven track record of delivering tangible results and outputs in a fast-paced and dynamic business environment, helping organisations to sustain and grow their brand reputations across international markets.

“This vacancy presents a unique opportunity to join one of Northern Ireland’s largest and most reputable employers at a senior level to help steer the company through the next phase of its business growth journey.”

Hastings Hotels is an award-winning family-owned hotel group with six luxurious hotels across Northern Ireland. The extensive portfolio offers guests luxury accommodation, spas, gourmet dining, conferencing and events facilities. The hotels include the world-famous Europa and the five-star Culloden Estate and Spa.