Aileen Martin becomes Group commercial director, Archana Dharni has been appointed as marketing director and Eoin McGrath, who previously held the position of luxury sales manager, has been promoted to assistant sales director.

As commercial director, Aileen Martin, will oversee the strategic development and commercial plans of the sales and marketing departments.

Archana Dharni joins the company with almost 20 years’ experience in marketing, brand and product management, and delivering high-profile, high-value global trade exhibitions. As marketing director, Archana will lead, manage and direct the overall marketing activities of the group’s six hotels.

As assistant sales director, Eoin McGrath who joined the company in 2015, is charged with leading the sales and revenue teams and developing and implementing innovative and profitable sales strategies for Hastings Hotels.

Archana Dharni will join Aileen Martin, Howard Hastings, James McGinn, Allyson McKimm, Peter Gibson, Edward Carson and Julie Hastings on the Board of Directors.

Congratulating the three members of staff and their new positions, James McGinn, managing director of Hastings Hotels, said: “We are delighted to welcome Archana Dharni to Hastings Hotels as our new marketing director and congratulate Aileen Martin and Eoin McGrath in their new roles.

"I am confident that their collective knowledge, experience and skillsets will be key in supporting the continued growth, innovation and strategic development of Hastings Hotels.”

The Hastings collection has six luxurious hotels including Culloden Estate and Spa, Europa hotel, Stormont hotel and The Grand Central Hotel. The Group also owns the Everglades Hotel in Londonderry and the Ballygally Castle.

