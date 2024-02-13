Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Northern Ireland’s Hastings Hotels is set to flip over 2,000 pancakes over the next two days in the group’s annual Pancake Tuesday celebration.

In a nod to Valentine’s Day, guests can enjoy beautiful heart shaped pink pancakes today and tomorrow across the six hotels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northern Ireland’s leading collection of hotels which includes the Culloden Estate, Europa, Stormont , The Grand Central, Everglades and Ballygally Castle has also announced the launch of a decadent hot chocolate menu made using the finest Belgian chocolate from Callebaut.

Matt McRoberts, head of marketing at Hastings Hotels, said: “Pancake Tuesday is always a much-loved day with over 200 pancakes flipped in each of our six hotels.

"This year, with Valentine’s Day on Wednesday, we thought there was no better time to take some inspiration from the day of love and introduce pink, heart shaped pancakes. These are available to enjoy throughout the day today and tomorrow.

“In addition to this, we are delighted to launch a new Hot Chocolate menu in celebration of one of our most popular hot drinks – and also the perfect accompaniment to pancakes.

Miss Northern Ireland Kaitlyn Clarke is looking forward to the Pancake Tuesday celebrations at Hastings Hotels with delectable pink heart shaped pancakes for guests to look forward to across the six hotels today and tomorrow

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad