All Sections
News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING

Hastings Hotels is set to flip over 2,000 pancakes in Northern Ireland over the next two days

In a nod to Valentine’s Day, guests can enjoy beautiful heart shaped pink pancakes today and tomorrow across the six Northern Ireland hotels
By Claire Cartmill
Published 13th Feb 2024, 11:12 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Northern Ireland’s Hastings Hotels is set to flip over 2,000 pancakes over the next two days in the group’s annual Pancake Tuesday celebration.

In a nod to Valentine’s Day, guests can enjoy beautiful heart shaped pink pancakes today and tomorrow across the six hotels.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Northern Ireland’s leading collection of hotels which includes the Culloden Estate, Europa, Stormont , The Grand Central, Everglades and Ballygally Castle has also announced the launch of a decadent hot chocolate menu made using the finest Belgian chocolate from Callebaut.

Read More
Love isn’t cheap...cost-of-living crisis means 30% of Northern Ireland can’t aff...

Matt McRoberts, head of marketing at Hastings Hotels, said: “Pancake Tuesday is always a much-loved day with over 200 pancakes flipped in each of our six hotels.

"This year, with Valentine’s Day on Wednesday, we thought there was no better time to take some inspiration from the day of love and introduce pink, heart shaped pancakes. These are available to enjoy throughout the day today and tomorrow.

“In addition to this, we are delighted to launch a new Hot Chocolate menu in celebration of one of our most popular hot drinks – and also the perfect accompaniment to pancakes.

Miss Northern Ireland Kaitlyn Clarke is looking forward to the Pancake Tuesday celebrations at Hastings Hotels with delectable pink heart shaped pancakes for guests to look forward to across the six hotels today and tomorrowMiss Northern Ireland Kaitlyn Clarke is looking forward to the Pancake Tuesday celebrations at Hastings Hotels with delectable pink heart shaped pancakes for guests to look forward to across the six hotels today and tomorrow
Miss Northern Ireland Kaitlyn Clarke is looking forward to the Pancake Tuesday celebrations at Hastings Hotels with delectable pink heart shaped pancakes for guests to look forward to across the six hotels today and tomorrow
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"According to customer trends from Callebaut, over 70% of consumers like to find genuine chocolate drinks on the menu to relax and switch off after a stressful day, 50% of consumers worldwide say they cannot live a day without chocolate whilst five out of 10 would swap soft drinks for a quality chocolate drink if they find exciting variations on the menu. So we are excited to launch our menu of decadent hot chocolates for our guests to enjoy.”

Related topics:Northern Ireland