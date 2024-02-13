Hastings Hotels is set to flip over 2,000 pancakes in Northern Ireland over the next two days
Northern Ireland’s Hastings Hotels is set to flip over 2,000 pancakes over the next two days in the group’s annual Pancake Tuesday celebration.
In a nod to Valentine’s Day, guests can enjoy beautiful heart shaped pink pancakes today and tomorrow across the six hotels.
Northern Ireland’s leading collection of hotels which includes the Culloden Estate, Europa, Stormont , The Grand Central, Everglades and Ballygally Castle has also announced the launch of a decadent hot chocolate menu made using the finest Belgian chocolate from Callebaut.
Matt McRoberts, head of marketing at Hastings Hotels, said: “Pancake Tuesday is always a much-loved day with over 200 pancakes flipped in each of our six hotels.
"This year, with Valentine’s Day on Wednesday, we thought there was no better time to take some inspiration from the day of love and introduce pink, heart shaped pancakes. These are available to enjoy throughout the day today and tomorrow.
“In addition to this, we are delighted to launch a new Hot Chocolate menu in celebration of one of our most popular hot drinks – and also the perfect accompaniment to pancakes.
"According to customer trends from Callebaut, over 70% of consumers like to find genuine chocolate drinks on the menu to relax and switch off after a stressful day, 50% of consumers worldwide say they cannot live a day without chocolate whilst five out of 10 would swap soft drinks for a quality chocolate drink if they find exciting variations on the menu. So we are excited to launch our menu of decadent hot chocolates for our guests to enjoy.”