Plans unveiled for a new sustainable waterfront neighbourhood with up to 600 homes, public spaces and restored heritage docks as part of Harbour’s long-term regeneration vision

Belfast Harbour has officially launched its public consultation on plans for the residential development of Clarendon Wharf.

The plans, first announced in September, detail the development of a sustainable, vibrant and connected city centre neighbourhood with more than 10 acres of public realm within the Belfast Harbour Estate.

Transforming an underused part of the waterfront, the proposed development will see the delivery of up to 600 homes, including social and affordable housing, alongside a diverse range of cafes, shops, leisure and community spaces, a hotel and an aparthotel.

The scheme also aims to restore the historic dry docks, creating new walking and cycling routes, a public square and streets reconnecting the waterfront to the city centre and surrounding communities.

Belfast Harbour is hosting a public consultation event at City Quays 3, Clarendon Road, BT1 3FE on Thursday 6th November from 3pm to 9pm, where our tenants, neighbours and other interested parties can learn more about the scheme and respond to the consultation. Alternatively, information can be found and responses made online for the next 4 weeks via the dedicated website www.clarendonwharfconsultation.com.

The development of Clarendon Wharf is a key milestone in Belfast Harbour’s ‘Advance Regional Prosperity’ Strategy 2025-29, in which it aims to create sustainable and inclusive places to live and work, and act as a catalyst for the city’s growth. As a Trust Port, Belfast Harbour reinvests all post-tax profits into the port and harbour estate and has already invested £130m into the regeneration of the city’s waterfront through its landmark City Quays development.

Clarendon Wharf marks the next phase in this transformation and is also a key project in Belfast Harbour’s draft 2050 Masterplan, which will open to public consultation on the 19th of November for a period of 8 weeks.

Joe O’Neill, chief executive of Belfast Harbour said: “We’re excited to launch the public consultation on our Clarendon Wharf development and are looking forward to hearing what our tenants and neighbours think of the proposed plans.

"Clarendon Wharf is currently an underused section of the Harbour Estate, with a lot of untapped potential, and this is truly a once in a generation residential development to meet the city’s growing housing need.

“We stand ready to meet that need but our plans for transformational investments, including Clarendon Wharf, rely on the reclassification of our accounting status. A process to enable this is currently awaiting approval from the NI Executive.

