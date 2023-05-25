News you can trust since 1737
Hays Travel opens new branch in Coleraine town centre

The team at the Hays Travel branch in Coleraine have celebrated the opening of the brand-new shop in Coleraine town centre.
By Claire Cartmill
Published 25th May 2023, 12:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th May 2023, 14:57 BST

The branch relocated from its original position in Kingsgate to 6 Church Street on Wednesday (May 24).

Linda Stewart, branch manager said: “We are so excited to be moving to new premises in a prime position on Church Street. All our existing team will be moving so our customers can expect the same high level of service they have previously received but in a shiny new shop.

“We are looking forward to growing our team even further and welcoming customers old and new through the doors.”

Nicola Allison, regional sales manager for Northern Ireland, added: “Moving to this new premises shows the success that the Coleraine branch has had over the past few years and how travel is resurging after the pandemic.

“Linda and the team have a tremendous amount of repeat business and we see many successful years ahead in this new shop.”

Hays Travel Coleraine opens new branchHays Travel Coleraine opens new branch
The team at the Hays Travel branch in Coleraine have celebrated the opening of the brand-new shop in Coleraine town centre. Pictured are Promise Kadzunge, travel consultant, Jack Loughrey, travel consultant and Linda Strewart, branch managerThe team at the Hays Travel branch in Coleraine have celebrated the opening of the brand-new shop in Coleraine town centre. Pictured are Promise Kadzunge, travel consultant, Jack Loughrey, travel consultant and Linda Strewart, branch manager
Related topics:ColeraineNorthern Ireland