The branch relocated from its original position in Kingsgate to 6 Church Street on Wednesday (May 24).

Linda Stewart, branch manager said: “We are so excited to be moving to new premises in a prime position on Church Street. All our existing team will be moving so our customers can expect the same high level of service they have previously received but in a shiny new shop.

“We are looking forward to growing our team even further and welcoming customers old and new through the doors.”

Nicola Allison, regional sales manager for Northern Ireland, added: “Moving to this new premises shows the success that the Coleraine branch has had over the past few years and how travel is resurging after the pandemic.

“Linda and the team have a tremendous amount of repeat business and we see many successful years ahead in this new shop.”

Hays Travel Coleraine opens new branch