With offices in Belfast, Dublin, London and a team covering the US, Hayward Hawk has grown steadily since their launch in 2016.

Boasting a 22-strong team of highly experienced professionals, Hayward Hawk has ambitions to expand to 30 staff by the end of 2023 with the team priding themselves on their consultative and strategic approach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard Waterson and Gemma Murphy, directors at Hayward Hawk, express their excitement about the merger and the company's growth plans. "We are thrilled to announce the merger, which brings together our extensive experience and expertise in the recruitment sector, further solidifying our position at the forefront of the local recruitment industry,” said Richard Waterson, managing director.

Hayward Hawk Technology and Hayward Hawk Professional Services have announced the merger of the two businesses making them one of the largest specialist recruitment consultancies in Northern Ireland. Pictured are Gemma Murphy and Richard Waterson, directors at Hayward Hawk

Post-Covid, Hayward Hawk had a significant focus on collaboration between the teams and maximising client relationships. As a result, they have experienced significant growth which has been further bolstered by an increase in remote and hybrid working.

“Our approach goes beyond just matching candidates with jobs. We are consultative and strategic, helping our clients achieve their commercial goals and our candidates achieve their career aspirations. Bringing the two companies together allows us to offer our clients a full recruitment service across all functions,” explained Gemma Murphy, managing director.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Founded in 2016, Hayward Hawk is backed by businessman, global recruitment expert, and star of Dragons' Den, James Caan, CBE. The company is also known for its commitment to promoting female leadership, growth, corporate social responsibility (CSR) and diversity in the workplace.

James continued: "When I first invested in Hayward Hawk, I knew it was the right decision. Having seen how both sides of the business have organically scaled to date, merging these two businesses makes sense for the business as a whole, the staff, but ultimately for the clients and candidates they work so hard for. I’m looking forward to seeing the next chapter of the Hayward Hawk journey.”

Gemma added: "Our team consists of highly trained and experienced recruiters who are passionate about delivering results for our clients. We take pride in our industry insights, knowledge, and expertise, and our focus on providing an excellent candidate experience. We look forward to another strong year of growth and success for our clients and staff."

Hayward Hawk is committed to its mission of delivering exceptional recruitment solutions that meet the needs of both candidates and clients in Northern Ireland and beyond.

Advertisement Hide Ad