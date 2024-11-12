Coleraine couple Charlie and Mabel Oldcroft, who have run The Moorings Restaurant in Bellanaleck since 2017, shared the tragic news in a deeply emotional tribute to their son, who passed away following a suspected seizure due to his epilepsy.

The restaurant, renowned for its warm hospitality and award-winning cuisine, was closed on Wednesday, August 7, for the weekend to celebrate the wedding of the Oldcrofts' daughter, Nicola. However, just a day after the ‘one of the greatest, happiest days’, the family was struck by tragedy when they discovered that Christopher had died in his sleep at the age of just 34.

Charlie described the shock and grief that has overwhelmed the family: “As a dad and grandad it is our job to look after and protect our children and grandchildren. Saturday 10 August was my daughter, Nicola’s wedding and one of the greatest, happiest days of my life.

“On Sunday 11 August as we woke to reflect on the day before I found my beautiful and beloved son, Christopher had died in his sleep. We have no words to describe how we are feeling right now. We are just numb and broken.

“It is a heartache and heartbreak that I cannot describe or understand, and my thoughts are now with wee Jaxon, Christopher’s 9 year old son, and how we comfort and support him with the loss of his wonderful daddy.

“We have been shown so much love, kindness, compassion and support. Our family, friends, customers, neighbours, and the community at large have helped us to take some comfort during this difficult time. I just wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you so much to everybody for everything and to thank you for being there with us and for us.

“If you have children give them the biggest hug, and if you love someone, tell them, often. Tomorrow isn’t promised.”

Christopher, who worked as the head chef at The Mooring, played a pivotal role in the development and success of the restaurant. His parents explained that he was the driving force behind the restaurant’s culinary offerings and its growth since it opened nearly eight years ago. The loss of Christopher has left a deep void in the family and the business.

And after three months of reflection, the family have decided not to reopen.

Charlie explained: "As well as being a beloved son, dad and brother, Christopher was our head chef and the main man at The Moorings who developed and built the restaurant since we opened in 2017.

“Therefore as a family we have taken the decision not to reopen The Moorings. All of you who know us will understand why we couldn’t continue without our wonderful and talented son, Christopher, who was The Moorings.

“We have enjoyed an amazing and incredible seven and a half years, and we have had the tremendous honour of meeting so many warm and wonderful people.

"We had the opportunity to share in your family stories and experiences, and from the heartfelt responses we received from many of you, we were, in some small way, part of your lives too.

“Although the food and drink was the mainstay of the restaurant it was also about the hospitality, of receiving a warm welcome and that you felt you were amongst friends. Whether it was your first visit or your 100th we always wanted you to feel appreciated.

“We sincerely thank all of you for your custom, support and craic over the years. We couldn’t have done it without you.

“And with the same sincerity we would like to thank everyone who has worked with us to help deliver our goals and achieve our dreams. Many of you brought your own special talents and skills and were there for us when we needed you most.

“And to our son, Christopher, we love you and we miss you, everyday. Thank you for being our son, our friend and for taking us on this wonderful journey. You’ll be in our hearts and minds forever.”

The Mooring has received an outpouring of support from the community, with thousands sharing their condolences online with many expressing their shock, sorrow and deepest sympathy over the loss of Christopher, who was described as a talented chef and a deeply loved member of the community.

1 . Remembering Christopher Christopher pictured enjoying a Strawberry daiquiri with his doting dog Photo: u Photo Sales

2 . Remembering Christopher Christopher pictured with his dad Charlie and son Jaxon supporting his football team Arsenal Photo: u Photo Sales

3 . Remembering Christopher Christopher pictured with his much-adore nine-year-old son Jaxon who attends Portrush Primary School Photo: u Photo Sales

4 . Remembering Christopher Coleraine couple Charlie and Mabel Oldcroft of The Moorings Restaurant in Bellanaleck pictured with sons, Adam and late Christopher after being presented with their Casual Dining Restaurant of the Year award by television presenter Pamela Ballantine Photo: u Photo Sales