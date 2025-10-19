I’m 30 years old, and I’ve just taken the biggest leap of my life.

Earlier this year, I invested my life savings into a dream I’ve held onto for as long as I can remember — opening my own coffee business. That dream became HEBA, a family-run, speciality coffee van now trading at 26 Stockmans Way in Belfast.

The name HEBA means “gift from God” in Arabic, and to me, that’s exactly what this journey has been: a gift I’m proud to share with the city I call home.

Coffee isn’t just a drink in my culture — it’s a ritual, an invitation, a way of saying you’re welcome here. Growing up, I watched my father roast beans and talk about the soul of coffee — the way it brings people together, starts conversations, and tells stories. Those early lessons are in every cup we serve today.

What makes HEBA special isn’t just the coffee (though we’re proud of that too). It’s the fusion — a blend of Libyan coffee heritage and Belfast soul. You won’t find many places in Northern Ireland offering that kind of mix. We serve beautifully roasted, speciality coffee paired with Arabic-inspired treats, many of which are developed by my sisters and my partner Melisse. From Nutella-filled baklava to peanut butter protein balls, everything is handmade with care and culture in mind.

We’ve also created two new jobs already, and I’m hoping that’s just the beginning. Belfast has always given me a sense of community, and now I want HEBA to give back — not just through jobs, but by being a welcoming space for everyone. Our van may be tiny, but the vibe is big. Whether you’re grabbing a coffee on the run or stopping by for a chat, you’ll find a warm, family-style atmosphere.

Family really is at the heart of this business. I’m lucky to be surrounded by strong, creative women — my partner and my sisters — who are balancing family life with helping me build something meaningful. They’ve been instrumental in crafting our recipes, designing our vibe, and spreading the word about what HEBA stands for.

We want people to feel that when they visit. Not just customers, but neighbours. We’re building more than just a brand — we’re building a community around quality, authenticity, and connection. Our story is as much a part of our product as the coffee itself. That’s why we’re putting a big focus on story-driven branding and social media, especially on Instagram (@hebacoffee), to grow our following and share what makes us different.

Of course, launching a business like this comes with risks. I won’t pretend it wasn’t scary putting my life savings on the line — especially in today’s economic climate. But I believe in what we’re doing. I believe in the power of a good cup of coffee, shared with kindness and purpose. And I believe that HEBA has something real to offer Belfast.

So if you’re ever in the area, come find us at Stockmans Way. Pull up, say hello, and let us pour you something special. Whether you stay for five minutes or twenty, you’ll be part of something that started from love, built by hand, and brewed with heart.

After all, HEBA is more than coffee. It’s a gift — from our family to yours.

1 . HEBA Coffee Van HEBA Coffee owner Helmi Dneni opens up about starting a ‘tiny van with a big vibe’ — using his life savings to blend Libyan heritage with Belfast soul Photo: u Photo Sales

2 . HEBA Coffee Van Hemli Dneni, his partner Melisse and their son, Nazaya Photo: u Photo Sales

3 . HEBA Coffee Van Digital creator Helmi Dneni has converted an old van into his new dream coffee business using his life savings to blend Libyan heritage with Belfast soul. Pictured before the renovations Photo: u Photo Sales

4 . HEBA Coffee Van The family team behind HEBA is (l to r) Helmi, his partner Melisse, their son Nazaya and sisters, Jazmen and Sumaia Photo: u Photo Sales