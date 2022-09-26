Heineken has unveiled a newly revamped green room at The SSE Arena, Belfast.

The hospitality upgrade comes on the back of a renewed five-year partnership which sees the drinks company continue as the venue’s exclusive beer and cider partner until at least 2026.

Formerly the West Lounge, the new Heineken Green Room offers visitors a new look and feel with a bar and food and drink menu.

Heineken Green Room ticket packages include a luxurious evening of premium hospitality, followed by quality live entertainment with a panoramic frontal view of the stage from your private balcony. The packages also include fast-track entry, access to private bar facilities, concierge cloakroom and luxury bathroom facilities, as well as a welcome drink and a two-course meal. Tickets are available to the public via Ticketmaster.

The SSE Arena and Heineken’s partnership, which has been in place since 2014, sees Heineken’s portfolio of drinks served at bars within The SSE Arena.

Managing director for Craigavon-based United Wines, which handles all of Heineken’s sales, marketing and distribution in NI, Martin McAuley, said: “We are over the moon with the results of the upgraded lounge, which takes pride of place in NI’s premier entertainment venue.

“Guests wanting to create special memories can enjoy our Green Room ticket package and lots of other VIP perks. The new and improved Heineken Green Room further strengthens our partnership with The SSE Arena, Belfast and gives people the gift of luxurious and comfortable surroundings as they look forward to watching some of the biggest stars in the world of entertainment.”

Dermot McGinn, group head of food and beverage for The Odyssey Trust, which owns The SSE Arena, said: “We’re excited to see the completion of the Heineken Green Room and very much look forward to working with Heineken on more exciting plans as part of our ongoing partnership – to further develop and enhance the customer experience here at the SSE Arena. We’d like to thank Heineken for their continued support.”

Kelly Kinsley-Smith, corporate development manager for The Odyssey Trust, added: “We’re delighted to unveil the new Heineken® Green Room as an extension of our partnership with Heineken, one of the biggest brands in the world.

“It is available to book now and we’re very much looking forward to welcoming guests to an enhanced experience on top of our busy calendar of events scheduled, covering everything from comedy shows, to ice hockey, theatre events and concerts.”

The SSE Arena, located in Belfast's Titanic Quarter, has been hosting world-class events for over 20 years, including the MTV Europe Music Awards, World Police and Fire Games, BBC Sports Personality of the Year, and concerts from the likes of Bruce Springsteen, Beyoncé, and U2.

Founded in 1985, United Wines boasts a strong portfolio of Beers, Wines, Spirits and Soft Drinks that it distributes from its 75,000 square foot warehouse in Craigavon to an extensive On- and Off-Trade customer base on the island of Ireland – including more than 1,000 bars, restaurants, hotels, off licenses, cash & carries, regional wholesalers and national multiples.

In 2017, the company, which employs 50 people on the island of Ireland, was acquired by parent company Heineken.