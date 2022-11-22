With the sparkly season of parties and nights out, Heineken®0.0 wants to encourage responsible drinking over the Christmas period and help local designated drivers enjoy their night out while getting their friends and family home safely.

Partygoers who volunteer themselves as designated driver will be rewarded with a free Heineken®0.0 when they make themselves known to staff at participating venues by showing their car keys at the bar.

Gemma Herdman, brand manager for Craigavon-based United Wines, which handles all of Heineken®’s sales, marketing and distribution in Northern Ireland, explained: “We’re delighted to launch the Designated Driver campaign to encourage the vital message of getting home safely and keeping the roads alcohol free during the busy upcoming party season.

"Even those who volunteer to drive deserve to enjoy their sober night out, so we’re positive this Heineken® 0.0 initiative will bring some extra festive cheer.

“We can anticipate a fair share of designated drivers this party season as one in every two consumers are looking to moderate their alcohol intake, which is reflected in local sales data showing that the ‘no and low alcohol’ category has grown an impressive 506% in the past six years.

“The no alcohol category is continuing to grow year on year with one in every 10 consumers looking to abstain from alcohol completely.”

Heineken® master brewers started from zero and spent years exploring, brewing, and tasting before they finally created a zero-alcohol recipe defined by its refreshing fruity notes, perfectly balanced with a soft malty body. One that deserves the Heineken® mark.

Pictured in celebration of the Designated Driver campaign are Paul O’Hare, general manager at The Duke of York, Gemma Herdman, brand manager for Craigavon-based United Wines, which handles all of Heineken®’s sales, marketing and distribution in Northern Ireland and Maura Bradshaw, United Wines business development manager

The Designated Driver initiative will be running throughout participating venues from November 28.

United Wines was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Craigavon with a 75,000 square foot warehouse and 6,000 square foot office.

In 2017, the company, which employs 50 people on the island of Ireland, was acquired by parent company Heineken. It boasts an extensive portfolio of products including wine, beer, spirits and soft drinks..