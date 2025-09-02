A barber's shop in Northern Ireland has proved that it's a cut above the rest by picking up the inaugural Love Your High Street Award 2025, following a public vote that attracted over 2,230 votes across all finalists.

Headhunters Barber Shop & Railway Museum in Enniskillen, has claimed the coveted Love Your High Street Award, beating seven other exceptional independent retailers to become the first-ever recipient of this prestigious accolade from the British Independent Retailers Association (Bira).

The unique establishment, run by brothers Gordon and Nigel Johnston since 1981, has gained international recognition as "the world's only barber shop and railway museum". The business seamlessly blends traditional barbering services with one of Ireland's largest collections of railway artefacts, creating an experience that delights both local customers and visitors from around the globe.

Andrew Goodacre, CEO of Bira, travelled to Northern Ireland to personally present the award to the deserving winners: "This award recognises the incredible spirit and innovation of our independent retailers who are the backbone of Britain's high streets. "Headhunters perfectly embodies what makes independent retail special - they've created something truly unique that serves their community while preserving local heritage.

"With 588 nominations, 217 entries, and over 2,230 votes cast, this competition demonstrates just how much the public values businesses that go above and beyond."

The competition attracted entries from across the UK, with the eight finalists representing the very best of independent retail. Runners-up included Black City Records in Bristol, DRAKE The Bookshop in Stockton-on-Tees, Driftwood Designs in Aberystwyth, Frankie and Johnny's Cookshop in York, Loveone in Ipswich, R:Evolve Recycle in Glasgow, and Vintage at the Tower in Northumberland.

Gordon Johnston explained: "We are deeply honoured to receive this prestigious Love Your High Street accolade, and we extend our heartfelt thanks to Bira and everyone who supported us by casting their vote.

"To be chosen from such an outstanding group of finalists across the UK is truly humbling. It’s incredibly encouraging to know that a small, family-run barber shop and railway museum in the beautiful island town of Enniskillen is held in such high regard by the community."

Nigel Johnston continued: "We are proud to share this award with our wonderful customers, visitors, former railway employees, museum volunteers, fellow high street businesses and the wider community.

"Your loyal support over the past five decades has meant the world to us - helping keep the spirit of Fermanagh’s railways alive. For that, we are truly grateful” Since opening its doors in 1981, Headhunters has become a beloved institution in Enniskillen. The railway museum, which was added in 2002 is a registered charity and complements the business offering free museum admission while maintaining its core barbering services.

Although the railway network in Fermanagh closed in 1957, Headhunters - through the dedication of Gordon, Nigel and its volunteers - has worked tirelessly to ensure that the vital role railways once played in the social and economic life of the district is not forgotten.

Today, this legacy is proudly shared with younger generations through a wide range of community events and educational interpretation. The establishment has previously been recognised with The Queen's Award for Voluntary Service and was runner-up in the UK Heritage Railway Association Awards in both 2017 and 2018. The business has particular expertise in supporting children with autism and neuro-diverse needs, using the model railway displays to help young customers overcome their anxiety about haircuts. Many families now span three generations of customers, with grandfathers, fathers, and sons all maintaining the tradition of visiting Headhunters. The Love Your High Street Awards were launched to celebrate the independent retailers that form the heart of Britain's communities. From family-run bakeries to specialist shops, these businesses provide the personal service and unique character that make each high street special.

Louise Curry, marketing manager at Fermanagh Lakeland Tourism stated: “We are thrilled to see them recognised with the Love Your High Street award.

"As a valued member of Fermanagh Lakeland Tourism, this win highlights the importance of showcasing our heritage right on the High Street, where it not only preserves local history but also attracts visitors and boosts footfall. It’s a wonderful example of how reimagining our high streets can create vibrant, engaging spaces for both the community and visitors alike."

Noelle McAloon from Enniskillen BID agreed: "Enniskillen business community and the entire population is incredibly proud of the team within Headhunters & Railway Museum on winning this accolade. They enhance the offering on our high street and are a must visit for any tourist to Enniskillen. Well done guys!"

Chair of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Councillor Barry McElduff, concluded: "This recognition celebrates not only their outstanding innovation and dedication to local heritage, but also the vital role they play in enriching our community and high street. Gordon and Nigel Johnston have created something very special, and I am delighted to see their efforts recognised." "The standard of entries was exceptionally high, which made the public vote all the more meaningful," added Mr Goodacre. "Every finalist represents the best of what independent retail has to offer, but Headhunters' unique combination of service, heritage, and community engagement clearly resonated with voters across the country." The Love Your High Street Awards will return in 2026, continuing to celebrate the local legends that keep Britain's high streets alive and thriving.

1 . Headhunters Barber Shop & Railway Museum Nigel Johnston and Issac Johnston working on the Model Railway at Headhunters Railway Museum Photo: u Photo Sales

2 . Headhunters Barber Shop & Railway Museum Presenting the award was Erin Brennan from Bira, brothers Gordon and Nigel Johnston and Bira CEO Andrew Goodacre Photo: u Photo Sales

3 . Headhunters Barber Shop & Railway Museum Councillor Barry McElduff with Nigel Johnston from Headhunters Photo: u Photo Sales