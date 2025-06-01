The apprenticeships in Northern Ireland will be in metal fabrication and welding, delivered in partnership with Northern Regional College

Shipbuilding giant Navantia UK, which recently bought Harland & Wolff, has launched 35 apprenticeships in Belfast, giving successful candidates the unique opportunity to work on the Fleet Solid Support (FSS) programme to support the Royal Navy’s Carrier Strike Group.

The 35 apprenticeships in Northern Ireland will be in metal fabrication and welding, delivered in partnership with Northern Regional College. The new offerings, as well as 20 in metal fabrication in Appledore, North Devon, bring the total number of UK FSS apprenticeships to 153.

The FSS programme – procured and managed by the Ministry of Defence’s (MOD) Defence Equipment & Support (DE&S) – will result in prime contractor Navantia UK building three ships for the Royal Fleet Auxiliary, with integration and delivery taking place in Northern Ireland and Devon.

An essential supporting element to the delivery of the Carrier Strike Group, contributing to the continued security and prosperity of our nation, the ships will deliver crucial munitions, supplies and provisions to the Royal Navy while at sea. They will be central to logistical and operational support, including counter-piracy and counter-terrorism missions and will collaborate with allies on operations around the world.

Alex du Pré, FSS project leader at DE&S, said: “We are pleased to see this investment into FSS apprenticeships helping to inspire the next generation of skilled workers in Harland & Wolff’s shipbuilding journey. Apprentices working on the build of these vessels can take pride in knowing that they will be part of a critical programme that will strengthen our national security and the Royal Navy's global presence.”

The new apprenticeships, which will begin in August/September 2025, follow the acquisition of Harland & Wolff by Navantia UK in January this year and form part of a transformational investment plan for the group’s shipyards.

Harland & Wolff’s Belfast shipyard is undergoing comprehensive modernisation to enhance its shipbuilding and ship repair capabilities, creating an optimal environment for apprentices in the UK to learn their trade.

Katherine Thorn, head of talent and culture at Navantia UK, said: "This apprenticeship programme represents our commitment to developing local talent and ensuring the future of shipbuilding in Belfast and Appledore. These future colleagues will be working on projects of national significance, contributing directly to the UK's defence capabilities."

The FSS programme is expected to create around 1,200 shipyard manufacturing jobs at Harland & Wolff, in addition to an estimated 800 in the UK supply chain.