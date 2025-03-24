10 H&W workers in Belfast received support to upskill from Belfast City Council’s employability support programme

Valuable welding skills have been retained at Belfast’s famous Harland and Wolff shipyard after 10 of its workers received support to upskill from Belfast City Council’s employability support programme. The employees recently completed an upskilling programme, after Unite the Union identified the need for members to learn new skills in order to fulfil a potential new contract. Belfast City Council stepped in to fund the training, as part of the support it offers to local employers to develop their workforce. All 10 workers completed the course, delivered in partnership with Unite the Union and Navantia UK, the yard’s new owners, and have now gained the required certification to work on the contract.

“This academy is a great example of how our council is working proactively with employers city-wide to open up access to skills development to all our residents and ensure no-one is left behind when it comes to creating a more inclusive and prosperous city,” said Lord Mayor of Belfast, councillor Micky Murray. “Over the last few years, almost 3,000 residents have taken part in our Employment Academies, with over 80% gaining a job, or a better role, as well as new skills and qualifications in areas like health and social care, technology, logistics and transport, construction and childcare. Alongside the dedicated support offered to employers like Harland and Wolff, the result is more people moving into better or more secure employment, increased confidence and better earning potential, as well as retaining key skills here in Belfast.” Speaking about his own experience of taking part in the welding programme, participant Gary Davison, explained: “I had not welded with the TIG process for over 20 years but this programme made it possible for me to regain these crucial skills. Our instructor Jamie provided exceptional guidance throughout the training. As we prepare to restart shipbuilding in Belfast, I’m looking forward to passing these skills on to the next generation of apprentices at the yard.”

Harland and Wolff employees Stephen Campbell and Gary Davison join the Lord Mayor of Belfast, councillor Micky Murray, Jamie Rigby, operations manager, and Clare Caulfield, project manager from Skills with Unite the Union, at the world-famous shipyard. The welders have received support to develop their skills through a partnership between Belfast City Council, Unite the Union and the yard’s owners Navantia UK. The upskilling programme has helped retain welding skills at the yard and is one of a number of employability initiatives underway across the city, funded by the council, to support skills development

Another participant, Stephen Campbell, continued: “After a long gap since I last used TIG welding techniques, being selected for this training programme has been invaluable. The skills we’ve developed are already being put to use at Harland and Wolff. I’m excited about potentially joining the pipe welding team working on our current programme, helping to put Belfast shipbuilding back on the map.”

Clare Caulfield, project manager for Skills with Unite the Union, stated: “Unite the Union were delighted to collaborate with the council in supporting our H&W workforce. Targeted and flexible training initiatives such as this promote instant and impactful job security, safety, efficiency, and innovation within the industry.

“Investment in real apprenticeships and continuous learning allows workers of all levels to adapt to new technologies and processes. This is vital to ensure a more adaptable, skilled workforce capable of driving the shipbuilding sector forward.”

