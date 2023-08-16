Henderson Retail has officially opened its sixth new-look store this year, Eurospar Donaghadee Road in Newtownards, revealing an all-new community supermarket that has doubled in size.

The opening is the latest in the company’s ambitions to expand its supermarket portfolio with the Eurospar brand, having delivered transformations in Killyleagh, Donaghmore, Dungannon, Holywood Road and Larne, in the past few months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is the 50th Henderson Retail supermarket out of a total of 104 Spar, Eurospar and Vivoxtra branded stores operated by the company in Northern Ireland.

Henderson Retail has officially opened its sixth new-look store this year, Eurospar Donaghadee Road in Newtownards, revealing an all-new community supermarket that has doubled in size. The opening is the latest in the company’s ambitions to expand its supermarket portfolio with the Eurospar brand, having delivered transformations in Killyleagh, Donaghmore, Dungannon, Holywood Road and Larne, in the past few months

Eurospar Donaghadee Road’s eight jobs brings the number of new retail jobs created by the company this year to 140, including new Spar stores and redevelopments in Ballygowan and East Belfast.

With the refits, expansions and new builds, Henderson Retail has delivered additional floor space, energy efficient refrigerators and ambient shelving to allow space for over 2,000 additional products delivering on Henderson’s ambition to primarily source from local food suppliers.

Eurospar stores provide a hub for their communities, with the store teams channelling efforts into fundraising for a list of community groups and charities every year. The team at Eurospar Donaghadee Road recently got together to clean up their community as part of Henderson Group’s Keep Communities Tidy campaign, picking up 26 bags of rubbish along Donaghadee Road and surrounding areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark McCammond, retail director at Henderson Group, said: “We are thrilled to open our latest Eurospar in Newtownards, our sixth opening of the year so far, all of which are following our ambitions to bring high quality services and a wide selection of local products to our shoppers, as well as offering even more value on shoppers’ doorsteps when they need it most.

“The new and transformed stores have already become central to their local communities, bringing new job opportunities for those in the local area as well as fundraising for local charities and organisations, and getting to know shoppers individually, providing a friendly face in the community.