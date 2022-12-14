Henderson Retail have opened their newest Eurospar supermarket on the Shankill Road, bringing value and commitment to the local community, alongside 39 new jobs.

Managed by James Wilson, the store has been officially opened after a nine month build and now stands at over 7,000 sq. ft. with a six-pump BP forecourt.

Henderson Wholesale is committed to sourcing first and foremost from local suppliers, and Eurospar Shankill Road has fresh bays bursting with local brands and names from Patton’s and Bertie’s Bakery to Irvine’s Chop Shop butchery counter, which is also complemented by three butchery bays.

Own brand ranges including The Kitchen, Spar Enjoy Local, dailyDeli sandwiches, snacks and salads, plus The Greengrocer’s produce are all sourced and made with provenance in mind from local farmers and suppliers.

Sourcing locally brings value prices to the store, with Spar NI continuing to invest to bring deals across a range of big brand and locally branded products throughout the year.

Store manager, James Wilson said: “At Eurospar Shankill Road, we bring value to our shoppers’ doorsteps by ensuring they have everything close by and at accessible prices with a variety of choice. We are really proud to open this store and bring 39 new jobs to the local area, while also meeting our neighbours – both shoppers and businesses, who we have been working with throughout our engagement with the local community.”

The team has been working in partnership with New Life City Church on various community projects, while children from Hobbyhorse Playgroup and Sure Start have done a fantastic job decorating the store’s Christmas Tree with decorations, they coloured in themselves.

The team also called in with their neighbours at Sure Start to introduce themselves, and provide a hamper for the children, while getting out and about engaging with other local businesses, charities and community groups to establish some long-term partnerships.

James continued: “We are dedicated to nurturing our neighbourhood, so we have worked with the jobs and benefits office locally, plus Stepping Stones NI to recruit for our new positions in store, which has resulted in a fantastic team who are already learning some vital employment and life skills. They’re all from the local community so our shoppers know them when they come in store, and that’s so important for us as a local business.”

Eurospar Shankill Road is also proud to partner with Equipping for Life, who work in partnership with a number of primary schools in the Shankill area to provide various programmes from reading and mentoring, sports coaching, as well as Inspire Days with around 250 children each week.

The store has already raised a fantastic £700 for their official Eurospar NI charity partner, Cancer Fund for Children thanks to James taking part in the London Marathon and his colleagues, friends and family sponsoring him.

James added: “Working with local charities is so important to us, so as well as our continued fundraising for Cancer Fund for Children, we are partners with The Haven Foodbank and Homeless Outreach with a designated collection point in-store for much needed items for their service users. We will also be providing a range of products to support their work with the homeless in Belfast.”

Mark McCammond, retail director at Henderson Group added; “With Eurospar Shankill Road, we have provided a one-stop-shop for the local community, bringing value alongside all the essentials, close to home.

“To aide shoppers’ trolley shops, we have installed three trolley tills alongside two self-checkouts to bring even more efficiency to their shopping experience. Eurospar Shankill Road provides a premium offer for the local community, both in-store and on the forecourt.”

Pupils from the local Malvern, Edenbrooke, Glenwood, Springhill, Forth River and Wheatfield Primary Schools helped cut the ribbon on the opening of Eurospar Shankill Road, with store manager James Wilson

Eurospar Shankill Road has officially opened, standing at over 7,000 sq. ft. with everything for the community under one roof

