Henderson Retail partners with Greggs to open first shop within SPAR NI store

The new Larne outlet opens in newly refurbished SPAR Kilwaughter, with 12 new jobs

Leading food-on-the-go retailer, Greggs, has opened its 21st shop in Northern Ireland, partnering with Henderson Retail to open within a newly refurbished SPAR store in Larne.

SPAR Kilwaughter has recently reopened following an over £1 million extension and refurbishment, creating six in-store jobs.

The refurb brings a host of new services and more fresh local produce, as well as a new contemporary food-on-the-go experience from Greggs, which has also created an additional six new roles. It is the second Greggs to open in Larne after the popular food-on-the-go retailer came to Northern Ireland in 2015, but the first to open within a SPAR store here.

Mark McCammond, Director at Henderson Retail which owns and operates 92 SPAR and EUROSPAR stores in Northern Ireland said: “Partnering with one of the UK’s top performing food-on-the-go outlets brings a new selling point to our stores, and we’re excited to see how the business performs in our newly refurbished SPAR Kilwaughter store.”

Raymond Reynolds, Business Development and Property Director at Greggs, said: “We are delighted to partner with Henderson’s to provide new and existing customers with a modern and convenient new Greggs shop.”

The refurbished store was the third to reopen during the month of November for the company, which is part of the Henderson Group which owns the SPAR, EUROSPAR and VIVO brands in Northern Ireland. The company has opened eight new stores in 2019.

Mr McCammond continued; “The refurbishment, in which we have invested over £1M, brings even more new services for the area in addition to Greggs, such as a new Barista Bar coffee experience, a new Daily Deli hot food counter, a chicken pick ‘n mix bar, our own SPAR Bakery and treat counter, plus amenities such as the BP forecourt, Post Office, additional car parking, customer seating area with enhanced toilet facilities, free-to-use ATM and free WIFI.”

As well as freshly baked savouries and sandwiches, customers will be able to enjoy Greggs’ new Christmas range, featuring new menu additions such as the Festive Bake, Christmas Lunch Sandwich, Pigs Under Blanket Baguette and the Christmas Lunch Soup. The popular Mint Hot Chocolate is also making a return following the successful launch last year.

SPAR Kilwaughter will open 6am to midnight daily and Greggs will open 7am – 5pm Monday – Friday, Saturday 8am – 4pm and Sunday 9am – 4pm.