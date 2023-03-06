The company, which operates 70 post office branches throughout their stores, was named Strategic Partner of the Year after demonstrating their commitment to providing Post Office services conveniently for communities across Northern Ireland. Henderson Retail was up against national multiples such as Tesco, Asda, Sainsbury’s, Waitrose and Co-op.

The new Eurospar Kircubbin, which opened in early 2022 after a multi-million pound new build investment by the company, also won Outstanding Strategic Partner Branch of the Year.

The branch provided for the community when the store was a Spar, and while the build was taking place the branch was temporarily housed in the local community hall, with staff providing a seamless transition and an unfaltering level of services to customers.

The awards allowed Post Office to recognise their top performing corporate partners who have demonstrated outstanding performance, innovation and leadership across the industry.

Mark McCammond, retail director at Henderson Group, said: “Our Spar, Eurospar and Vivoxtra branded stores are operating in close knit communities across Northern Ireland and are there to serve those who need essential services to hand.

“Our Post Office services have grown from strength to strength across all of our sites, with an additional branch added to the network to align with our new store openings, redevelopments and extensions in the past year.

“Our branch managers and store managers do an outstanding job to work together to provide for their shoppers and customers. We send all the teams our congratulations.”

Post Office strategic partnerships director Katie Secretan, who hosted the evening with her strategic partnerships team, added: “Henderson Retail is a key partner of Post Office who do a superb job at running their 70 Post Office branches across Northern Ireland.

“They consistently over-achieve and demonstrate exemplary performance in all areas, including growth, customer service, innovation, brand standards and community contribution. Thank you to all of the team’s efforts in helping to drive outstanding service for all their Post Office customers and for doing a tremendous job in going over and above in supporting their local communities.”

David Agnew, Henderson Retail regional commercial manager, store operations and Janette Young, Post Office area manager at Henderson Retail are pictured with Katie Secretan, strategic partnerships director at Post Office