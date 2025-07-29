The company, which operates 114 Spar and Eurospar stores across Northern Ireland, has delivered growth for its 10th consecutive year, and has been named Independent Retail Chain of the Year at the Grocer Gold Awards for the fifth time

Northern Ireland’s leading independent retailer celebrates a decade of growth and national recognition as Independent Retail Chain of the Year at the UK’s most prestigious grocery awards.

Henderson Retail, the company which operates 114 Spar and Eurospar stores across Northern Ireland, has delivered growth for its 10th consecutive year, and has been named Independent Retail Chain of the Year at the Grocer Gold Awards for the fifth time.

Announced recently at a gala evening at London’s Royal Albert Hall, Henderson Retail managing director, Mark McCammond picked up the award alongside Stephen Hamilton, Henderson Retail customer proposition director.

Pictured with the five Grocer Gold Independent Retail Chain of the Year awards are Henderson Group resourcing and development manager, Gayle Clinghan, senior development executive, Rodney Martin, Henderson Retail managing director, Mark McCammond, Eurospar Kircubbin store manager, Claire Gilliland and Henderson Retail area manager, Sharon Kane

The awards evening is widely acclaimed throughout the UK retail industry as the most prestigious, organised to recognise the excellence shown in the FMCG sector.

The Independent Retail Chain of the Year award has now been awarded to the company five times, first in 2017, then again in 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2025.

Judges noted the company’s growth in the past year, which once again outpaced the market.

Food sales grew by 7.7% to £483 million in 2024, alongside a 5% growth in store footprint thanks to acquisitions and the extension of existing sites. In 2024, the company also opened four new Eurospar supermarkets.

Mr McCammond said the recognition against respected industry peers based in GB shows the company’s significance on a national level: “The independent retail sector across the UK has an important role to play as shoppers seek alternative options to the multiples in the face of rising costs, which was certainly the case in 2024.

"The growth of our company owned Eurospar supermarkets has been pivotal, providing even more value on shoppers’ doorsteps, complemented by an array of local fresh foods, craft bakeries, award-winning butchers and convenient services like Post Office and forecourts.

“We know what our shoppers want and need in our stores, thanks to the investment made in our shopper insight scheme which gathers feedback from almost 7,000 shoppers across Northern Ireland.

“Shoppers come to their local stores for choice, value - with over one thousand products price matched to Tesco - and for provenance. Over 75% of our fresh food is sourced from local suppliers, while our stores are run by local people in the community and that builds the trust in our brand and our company.”

Judges of the awards were also impressed by Henderson Retail’s “trading intensity and efficiency improvements”, achieved alongside dedication to prioritising its staff with frontline colleagues receiving a 9.6% pay increase in 2024, while charities, community groups and local organisations continue to be supported by the company and their stores.