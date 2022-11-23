Recognising businesses that go above and beyond to reduce their impact on the environment, the survey benchmarks companies that drive change through integrating sustainable practices into corporate strategies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

CSR director at Henry Brothers, Ian Henry, was also named the silver winner of BiTC NI’s George Dawson Award, which celebrates individuals that champion sustainability within their organisations.

Speaking of the esteemed recognition, Ian highlighted the firm’s recent commitment to sustainability with the launch of their Journey to Net Zero by 2050 strategy and plans to halve their CO2e emissions by 2030.

He explained: “It is an honour to have achieved platinum status once again, showcasing the proactive steps that we take as a company to ensure we are acting in a responsible and transparent manner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Although we have always made an effort to integrate eco-friendly initiatives into our operations, we recently made our biggest commitment to sustainability yet with the launch of our Journey to Net Zero by 2050 strategy, outlining how we will halve our CO2e emissions by 2030.

“Achieving Platinum Status and the Silver George Dawson Award at BiTC NI Awards is a real testament to our staff, acknowledging their commitment and innovation on the road to reaching Net Zero.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad